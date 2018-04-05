  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: -1 °C Thursday 5 April, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Health taxes 'can reduce consumption' of harmful products among the poor

While consumption might dtop – the net effect on obesity is negligible.

By Garreth MacNamee Thursday 5 Apr 2018, 6:05 AM
43 minutes ago 637 Views 3 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3939359
A forklift truck and pallets with bottles are pictured in the distribution centre of the Coca-Cola production facility in Genshagen, Germany,
Image: DPA/PA Images
A forklift truck and pallets with bottles are pictured in the distribution centre of the Coca-Cola production facility in Genshagen, Germany,
A forklift truck and pallets with bottles are pictured in the distribution centre of the Coca-Cola production facility in Genshagen, Germany,
Image: DPA/PA Images

TAXES ON UNHEALTHY goods can reduce the level of consumption for people in lower socio-economic groups, a new report has found.

The study by the Lancet found that low-income households tend to be more greatly affected by price changes compared to high income homes. However, a FactCheck conducted by TheJournal.ie found that, while consumption might be reduced, the net effect on obesity rates was negligible.

In October last year, the Government announced levy on drinks which contain a significant amount of sugar.

The so-called “sugar tax”, which had been well-flagged in advance, means consumers will pay 30 cent per litre on drinks which have more than 8 grams of sugar per 100 millilitres. The charge will kick in this year.

Debate has raged about how effective the levy will be, especially in relation to obesity rates – something which the Government has consistently cited as the main reason for the tax.

According to the Lancet study, evidence shows that high-income families generally consume more, and spend more, on alcohol, soft drinks and snacks, compared to those on less money.

It said: “Increased taxes on unhealthy products will therefore affect a larger number of high-income households than low-income households, meaning that the revenues generated by taxes will come disproportionately from high income households.

Tax policies can also be designed to influence this effect. Since high income consumers are more likely to buy more expensive beverages, especially alcohol, an alcohol policy based on unit price may be less of a burden on low income household, compared to a policy based on volume.

Health levies also include minimum alcohol pricing. New laws were supposed to take effect early this  year but the dissolution of the devolved government in Stormont stalled that process. It was hoped that both north and south would bring in minimum pricing at the same time to stop people heading across the border for cheaper alcohol.

The introduction of labelling on alcohol products is also included in the law, which will result in clear warnings about the danger alcohol poses to our health.

The Lancet study found that, as a proportion of total household expenditure, low income households tend to be more greatly affected by price changes compared to wealthier families.

“In the UK, the response to the possible introduction of a minimum price for alcohol was estimated to be 7.6 times larger in the poorest households, compared to the wealthiest. In Mexico, the introduction of a soft drinks tax resulted in an average of 4.2 litres less of soft drinks purchased per person, with a 17% decrease in purchases among lower income groups, and almost no change in higher income groups.”

FactCheck’s analysis of data from the NCDRisC project shows that in four countries which have had a sugary drinks tax in recent years (Mexico, France, Denmark and Hungary), average BMI (body mass index) and obesity prevalence increased or remained static, year-on-year, from 2008 to 2014.

Dr Rachel Nugent, Chair of The Lancet Taskforce said: “The evidence suggests that concerns about higher taxes on tobacco, alcohol, and soft drinks harming the poor are overstated.

“Some degree of taxation on tobacco is common in many countries, and while we are starting to see progress on alcohol taxes, there is much more governments should be doing – in both high and low income countries – to consider the careful introduction of taxes on other unhealthy products like soft drinks and snacks. Price policies such as taxes will be a key part of the response to rising rates of non-communicable diseases.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
YouTube shooter was 'vegan-themed content creator' who hated the company
81,171  109
2
Craig Gilroy apologises for 'totally inappropriate' WhatsApp message sent to Stuart Olding
60,759  0
3
Poll: Would you like a general election this year?
43,161  199
Fora
1
Norwegian airline will suspend US winter services from Shannon and Cork due to 'lower demand'
811  0
2
Citywest Hotel was ordered to pay a worker accused of making 'lewd comments' to a guest
657  0
3
A tapas bar says turning this Dublin church into a food hall could cause 'a major rat problem'
434  0
The42
1
As it happened: Liverpool v Manchester City, Champions League quarter-final
43,592  81
2
Israel Folau in trouble again as he says 'God's plan' for gay people is to go to 'hell'
42,903  142
3
Ray Wilkins dies aged 61 after suffering cardiac arrest
40,609  43
DailyEdge.ie
1
Because of a wardrobe malfunction, Jenna Fischer from The Office wore a towel on Jimmy Kimmel Live
9,472  2
2
Irish people are sharing the best lies they heard in primary school
7,788  2
3
Beyoncé's dad said that he "couldn't stop laughing" when he saw the elevator fight footage ...It's The Dredge
7,102  1

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Here's the average price of a home in Blanchardstown in 2018
'I want to join ISIS': How big a problem is radicalisation in Ireland?
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GARDAí
Two men charged over assault of Laois footballer Daniel O'Reilly
Two men charged over assault of Laois footballer Daniel O'Reilly
Three people arrested after numerous garda cars rammed in chase in Mayo
Man charged over assault and attempted robberies in Clondalkin
DUBLIN
Hotel security sacked after showing guest her own 'sex tape' awarded â¬6,000 for unfair dismissal
Hotel security sacked after showing guest her own 'sex tape' awarded €6,000 for unfair dismissal
Man arrested in connection with murder of Polish man
Charlestown Shopping Centre could be yours for €35.5 million
SHOOTING
People who saw girl being shot dead asked to 'do the right thing' and come forward
People who saw girl being shot dead asked to 'do the right thing' and come forward
Murder investigation launched in London after second teen shot inside 24 hours dies
YouTube shooter was 'vegan-themed content creator' who hated the company
MURDER
Inventor 'viewed video of woman being decapitated' hours before journalist's death
Inventor 'viewed video of woman being decapitated' hours before journalist's death
17-year-old girl killed in London shooting named locally as Tanesha Melbourne
Mother of murdered Irish woman describes her as 'a bright light, always singing and dancing'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie