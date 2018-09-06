This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Thursday 6 September, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Galway businessman and solo sailor Enda O'Coineen agrees deal to buy Sunday Business Post

O’Coineen, who is not based in Ireland said he sees this new venture as “a reason to spend more time on the island”.

By Michelle Hennessy Thursday 6 Sep 2018, 6:03 PM
53 minutes ago 3,291 Views 6 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4223018
O'Coineen, who is chairperson of Kilkullen Kapital Partners, recently completed a solo circumnavigation of the world - making just one stop - in his yacht.
Image: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland
O'Coineen, who is chairperson of Kilkullen Kapital Partners, recently completed a solo circumnavigation of the world - making just one stop - in his yacht.
O'Coineen, who is chairperson of Kilkullen Kapital Partners, recently completed a solo circumnavigation of the world - making just one stop - in his yacht.
Image: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland

IRISH BUSINESSMAN ENDA O’Coineen has agreed a deal to buy the Sunday Business Post newspaper. 

In a statement, the board of Sunrise Media, which currently owns the Sunday Business Post, announced that Kilcullen Kapital Partners signed an agreement “for an undisclosed sum”.

O’Coineen, who is chairperson of Kilkullen said the opportunity to build the Sunday Business Post’s growing market share in print, digital journalism and events is at the early stage of its potential.

O’Coineen is a former Irish Times journalist, author and magazine publisher. The Galway businessman has been involved in a number of investments in technology, energy and finance. Most recently he completed a solo circumnavigation of the world in the Vendée Globe sailing race on his yacht, Kilkullen Voyager.

He is not based in Ireland but said he sees this new venture as “a reason to spend more time on the island”.

O’Coineen said the paper had “the best independent team of journalists in Ireland and a very strong commercial team”.

This young, able team shares a desire to succeed in all aspects of the business. We look forward to getting to know everyone involved better over the coming weeks and continuing to build on the foundations of those who have promoted quality and independent journalism in Ireland.

Sunrise said no significant changes are anticipated for what is expected to be a strong final quarter for the Sunday Business Post, which it said will be profitable for 2018. Advertising and digital sales are growing and the company said print circulation was “holding its own”. 

Chairman of Sunrise, Conor Killeen said the company was “delighted” to pass on the newspaper to a “determined buyer with ambition to further develop the business”.

“The Sunday Business Post is an important part of society in Ireland and will continue to be valued for its excellence and independence under the leadership of Enda O’Coineen and Kilkullen Kapital Partners. The new owners demonstrate a sound understanding of the sector and the opportunity for the brand.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Dolores O'Riordan's death was 'nothing but a tragic accident', finds coroner
    59,504  68
    2
    		Boy seriously injured after 'pre-arranged' fight among teenagers
    49,351  48
    3
    		Poll: What is most important to you in the Budget?
    37,287  158
    Fora
    1
    		Waterford startup Kollect is dragging bin collection into the on-demand era
    510  0
    2
    		Pharma giant Chanelle Group is making one of the largest investments in Galway by any Irish firm
    128  0
    3
    		Gin and whiskey may be booming - but vodka is still the country’s most popular spirit
    128  0
    The42
    1
    		Philly McMahon: 'It was Walter White, and saying he was here with me, it was lovely'
    40,039  8
    2
    		Ireland's Golden Girls: Healy and Adeleke will always remember their summer in Gyor
    16,362  4
    3
    		Do you agree with our Ireland starting XI to face Wales?
    15,557  27
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Meghan Markle's fave highlighter is usually more associated with, eh, nappy rash
    12,646  0
    2
    		A look back at the very first Electric Picnic in 2004
    8,638  3
    3
    		Goop to refund customers who bought the company's controversial vaginal eggs
    5,009  1

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    GardaÃ­ arrest 26-year-old woman after seizing â¬500k worth of cannabis on M50
    Gardaí arrest 26-year-old woman after seizing €500k worth of cannabis on M50
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Men arrested over sophisticated ATM skimming scam due in court in Dublin this morning
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    GARDAí
    Searches carried out in five counties in crackdown on multimillion euro fraud network
    Searches carried out in five counties in crackdown on multimillion euro fraud network
    Boy seriously injured after 'pre-arranged' fight among teenagers
    Security guard threatened with hammer in Artane cash-in-transit robbery
    DUBLIN
    'I was working at the hurling final, thinking 'God, Iâm gonna be playing here in a few weeks!''
    'I was working at the hurling final, thinking 'God, I’m gonna be playing here in a few weeks!''
    Mother and one-year-old child walk streets waiting to hear about accommodation for the night
    Met Eireann confirm summer 2018 as one of hottest and driest in decades
    HOUSING
    The 5 at 5: Thursday
    The 5 at 5: Thursday
    'It could be a turning moment in the crisis': Major housing rally to take place outside Dáil in October
    Varadkar understands why people might be 'sceptical' that Fine Gael can solve the homeless crisis
    CANCER
    Groundbreaking new cancer treatment discovered by Belfast researchers
    Groundbreaking new cancer treatment discovered by Belfast researchers
    'Inspiring' BBC radio presenter dies from cancer aged 40
    'We can live normal lives': Life extending drug now available to hundreds of lung cancer patients

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie