Sunny weather is here - but don't get used to it

THE WEATHER WILL be bright and sunny today, but don’t crack out the weekend barbecue just yet.

Today will be mostly dry with a cloudy start and some patchy drizzle, but it will brighten up as the day goes on. Top temperatures will hit between 14 and 16 degrees in the west and 19 degrees elsewhere.

However, the evening will turn quite cold, with temperatures dipping to as low as 5 degrees.

Tomorrow will continue in the same vein as today, with dry and sunny weather hitting up to 20 degrees in places. Sea fog will keep things cool on the coasts and that cloud will thicken into tomorrow evening.

Rain will sweep across the west, Met Éireann says:

“Sunday will be generally rather dull and damp with patchy outbreaks of rain. Temperatures will range between 14 and 16 degrees with light to moderate southerly winds. Later in the day the winds in the west of the country will veer to the north introducing cooler weather there. Overnight temperatures will range between 7 and 10 degrees.

“There is still a degree of uncertainty for Monday, current indications suggest that the frontal band bringing rain on Sunday will linger along the west coast, with some heavy bursts developing in some central and western areas, along with northerly winds and cool conditions, while in the east and southeast there’ll be a fine and warm day with sunny spells and light to moderate southerly winds there. However, there is a risk that this rain bearing front will push through to the east also.”

Next week will bring some rain, but will otherwise have “a lot of dry weather”.