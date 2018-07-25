This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Man pleads guilty to facilitating gang in carrying out Sunset House shooting

The offences are alleged to have occurred between 23 and 25 April, 2016.

By Alison O'Riordan Wednesday 25 Jul 2018, 7:59 PM
44 minutes ago 2,217 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4147915
The site of the shooting of Michael Barr.
Image: RollingNews.ie
The site of the shooting of Michael Barr.
The site of the shooting of Michael Barr.
Image: RollingNews.ie

A MAN HAS pleaded guilty to facilitating a criminal organisation in carrying out the murder of a Dublin bar manager, in what is believed to be the first prosecution brought under legislation introduced in 2006.

Michael Barr (35), the manager of the Sunset House, was shot dead at the pub over two years ago.

Martin Aylmer (31), of Casino Park, Marino, Dublin 3 admitted today to participating in or contributing to activity intending to facilitate the commission by a criminal organisation or any of its members of a serious offence, namely the murder of Michael Barr (35) at the Sunset House, Summerhill Parade, Dublin 1 on April 25th 2016.

He was also charged with participating in or contributing to activity being reckless as to whether said participation or contribution could facilitate the commission of the murder of Mr Barr.



Dominic McGinn SC, prosecuting, told the non-jury Special Criminal Court that Aylmer could be arraigned on the first count.

When the registrar read the first count on the indictment to Aylmer and asked him how he was pleading, he replied, “guilty”.

This is believed to be the first time a person has been prosecuted for this offence under the organised crime legislation brought in in 2006.

Mr McGinn said there was no objection to Aylmer being remanded on continuing bail.

Mr Justice Tony Hunt told Caroline Biggs SC, for Aylmer, that it was important that her client observe his bail conditions and turn up for his sentence hearing on 1 October.

The defendant’s guilty plea will be regarded as an “early plea with significant credit”, the judge said, which he should not “throw away”.

Mr Justice Hunt, presiding, sitting with Judge Patricia Ryan and Judge Michael Walsh, remanded Aylmer on continuing bail until 1 October, when he will be sentenced.

Eamonn Cumberton (30), of Mountjoy Street, Dublin 7, was jailed for life by the Special Criminal Court in January of this year after being found guilty of the murder of Mr Barr.

About the author:

About the author
Alison O'Riordan

Man (30s) arrested in connection with €1.1m international money laundering operation
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Homeless grandmother jailed for nine months over burglary at home of Joan Burton
'Major changes' needed as 82 children admitted to adult mental health units
Ireland to pause use of transvaginal mesh after 'understandable public anxiety'
4 events for... food and drink fans looking for something special
