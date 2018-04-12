  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 7 °C Thursday 12 April, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

26 people have been hit with a superbug in the last four weeks

Carbapenemase-producing Enterobacteriaceae is the newest superbug that is difficult to kill with antibiotics.

By Paul Hosford Thursday 12 Apr 2018, 6:09 PM
45 minutes ago 3,520 Views 1 Comment
http://jrnl.ie/3955078

A TOTAL OF 26 people across Ireland have been hit with a superbug in the last four weeks.

Called Carbapenemase-producing Enterobacteriaceae (CPE), the National Public Health Emergency Team has published its latest situational report on the bug.

The figures show that between 12 March and 8 April, 26 cases were detected.

Carbapenemase-producing Enterobacteriaceae is the newest superbug that is difficult to kill with antibiotics and pose particular problems in hospital environments.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) and the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) say that CPE is a serious threat to patient safety due to its resistance of medicines, meaning there are very few options to treat it.

More than half of all patients who develop bloodstream infections with CPE die as a result of their infection.

CPE has been identified throughout the world in recent years. Ireland has seen an increase in the number of cases year on year. The number of cases almost doubled in 2016 and is estimated to increase by a further third in 2017. The spread of this superbug in hospitals can lead to the closure of beds, wards and units removing thereby, essential capacity to provide services, to admit patients from Emergency Departments and to address waiting lists effectively.

A National CPE Response Team was established in May last year to work with hospitals and other healthcare providers to combat the rise.

The HSE says there is a variation in the implementation of the National CPE Screening Policy across hospital groups and individual hospitals, with a push to place CPE on a list of notifiable diseases.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Hosford
@PTHosford
paulhosford@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Garda arrested on suspicion of drink-driving after he was spotted driving erratically with burst tyre
96,620  50
2
Man accused of murdering estranged wife Joanne Lee found dead in Mountjoy Prison
58,109  8
3
Cork school investigating list that said 'the girls with the most number of ticks will get raped'
51,842  63
Fora
1
The midlands' long-awaited tourism brand has finally been revealed
245  0
2
A top economist says there are 'shades of the Celtic Tiger' about Ireland's housing market
195  0
3
Mastercard is going on a recruitment spree for tech staff in Dublin
170  0
The42
1
Incredible late drama as Ronaldo's last-gasp penalty sends Real Madrid into Champions League semis
44,673  120
2
Roma chairman fined for diving into historic fountain during last night's celebrations
34,945  31
3
Eamon Dunphy says he was 'completely wrong' about Ronaldo
17,143  33
DailyEdge.ie
1
Vogue Williams accidentally revealed her baby's gender live on Cutting Edge
6,099  3
2
John Legend was quizzed about Chrissy Teigen, and he played an absolute blinder
5,662  0
3
Ryan Reynolds took the piss out of Hugh Jackman's anniversary message to his wife on Twitter
5,416  2

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Gardaí investigating sudden death of man in his Dublin home
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
FACEBOOK
EU-US data deal on the line as High Court refers Facebook case to European court
EU-US data deal on the line as High Court refers Facebook case to European court
Facebook has started giving Irish users tips to spot fake news
Mark Zuckerberg among the 87 million Facebook users whose data was sold
COURTS
Court to hear application to cover Paddy Jackson's Â£100k legal bill
Court to hear application to cover Paddy Jackson's £100k legal bill
Homeless man who told parish priest that he would 'cut his throat' sentenced to 3 months
Teen jailed after 14-year-old girl coerced into sex over death threats to her mother
GARDAí
Man arrested after high speed car chase in Donegal
Man arrested after high speed car chase in Donegal
Shotgun, drugs and stolen motorcycle seized in Tallaght
Number of shots fired at north Dublin home in early morning
DUBLIN
'This is an attempt to silence critics': Dublin Lord Mayor hits out at Israel over plan to refuse him entry
'This is an attempt to silence critics': Dublin Lord Mayor hits out at Israel over plan to refuse him entry
Mother-of-three charged with burglaries and assaulting garda who was hit by car at checkpoint
Dublin could be getting a 'flagship' Irish language hub for speakers to meet and speak

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie