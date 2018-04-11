Supermac's to create 200 jobs as it opens three new restaurants in Cork

IRISH FAST FOOD chain Supermac’s is to create 200 jobs in Cork as it opens three new outlets.

The first of the new outlets, located in Ballyvolane in Cork, is set to open in the coming weeks.

The other two outlets will be located on Brandon Road and in Tivoli in Cork.

These new openings will bring the total amount of Supermac’s outlets in Cork city and county to 13.

Commenting on the announcement today, Supermac’s managing director Pat McDonagh said the group has been “delighted” with the response to its recruitment drive in Cork for the new openings.

“We recently held a recruitment fair in the Imperial Hotel in Cork and we were delighted with the number and standard of potential employees that we were able to engage with following on from that,” McDonagh said.

He said that Supermac’s has career opportunities at all levels and that they are looking for managers, store managers, assistant managers and catering positions.

“We have put structured career paths in place for staff that leads to store manager positions, as well as site managers and area managers and we want people that will stay with us and develop with us,” he said.

Supermac’s first opened its doors in Ballinasloe, Co Galway 40 years ago. The chain currently employs over 2,700 people throughout the country.

This year, the chain plans to open a total of six new outlets in the first half of 2018, bringing the total amount of outlets in the country to 114.