Poll: Do you think supermarkets should reduce plastic packaging?

DO YOU COME home with a lot of plastic after a supermarket shop?

A day of action is planned for Saturday 21 April where campaigners are asking people to take off the excess plastic packaging at the supermarket checkout and leave it with the cashier.

Director of Friends of the Earth Oisin Coghlan said, “People are just sick of plastic. And sick of having more and more of it dumped on us by retailers who make us responsible for trying to recycle it.

“Far too much of our fruit and vegetables are packed and wrapped in plastic, for example.”

So today we’re asking, do you think supermarkets should reduce plastic packaging?

