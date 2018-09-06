This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Thursday 6 September, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Trump's Supreme Court pick grilled on abortion laws and emails about Mueller investigation

Democrats have been grilling the judge Trump has selected – but he’s likely to be approved by the Republican-controlled Senate.

By Associated Press Thursday 6 Sep 2018, 9:35 PM
47 minutes ago 1,767 Views 7 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4223491

Brett Kavanaugh Supreme Court Nomination Hearings Source: Erin Scott via PA Images

Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation tumbled into highly charged argument over whether key documents were being withheld, and one Democrat risked Senate discipline by releasing confidential material.

A newly disclosed email revealed that President Donald Trump’s pick once suggested Roe v Wade was not settled law.

The finger-pointing over the unusual vetting process for Trump’s nominee made for a rough start for the final day of questioning of Kavanaugh who has so far avoided major missteps that could block his confirmation.

Republican John Cornyn of Texas said senators could be expelled from office for violating confidentiality rules, while Democrats led by Cory Booker of New Jersey, responded, “Bring it on.”

Kavanaugh Confirmation Hearing Senator Cory Booker, Democrat of New Jersey, speaks during the confirmation hearing. Source: DPA/PA Images

Meanwhile it was shown, in an email obtained by The Associated Press, that Kavanaugh had taken a different tone on a 2003 abortion case than he had during yesterday’s hearing when he stressed how difficult it is to overturn precedents like Roe.

In the email, Kavanaugh was reviewing a potential op-ed article in support of two judicial nominees while he was working at the George W Bush White House, according to the document. It had been held by the committee as confidential.

“I am not sure that all legal scholars refer to Roe as the settled law of the land at the Supreme Court level since Court can always overrule its precedent, and three current Justices on the Court would do so,” Kavanaugh wrote, referring to justices at the time, in an email to a Republican Senate aide. The document is partially redacted.

Asked about it by the committee’s top Democrat, Dianne Feinstein of California, Kavanaugh reiterated his previous testimony that “Roe v Wade is an important precedent of the Supreme Court”.

Pressed further by Republican Senator Orrin Hatch of Utah, Kavanaugh denied he was questioning Roe as settled law. Kavanaugh said that he was not discussing his views, but rather “what legal scholars might say”. He said he offered the comments because he’s “always concerned with accuracy”.

The 15-year-old email underscored a dispute that has dominated part of the hearing over Kavanaugh’s unusually long paper trail stemming from his years in the Bush White House. The panel’s process resulted in hundreds of thousands of pages of Kavanaugh’s documents being withheld as confidential or kept from release under presidential privilege by the Trump White House.

Booker called the process “a bit of a sham”. He was chastised by GOP colleagues for having discussed a confidential document about Kavanaugh’s legal views on race. Cornyn said it was “irresponsible and conduct unbecoming a senator.”

DC: Kavanaugh Confirmation Hearing Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, released more documents today – including those Booker wanted made public – and stood by his handling of Kavanaugh’s paper trail.

“My process was fair,” Grassley said as he opened the session.

So far, Kavanaugh appears on track toward confirmation in the Republican-held Senate, but after a 12-hour session yesterday and more questioning today, he also does not seem to have changed minds on the committee, which is split along partisan lines.

The judge left unanswered questions over how he would handle investigations of the executive branch and whether he would recuse himself if cases involving Trump under special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe end up at the court.

Trump says he’s pleased with his nominee’s performance, and Republicans are united behind him.

Late yesterday evening, Kavanaugh seemed to stumble at first when questioned by Democrat Kamala Harris of California about whom he might have spoken with at a law firm concerning the investigation into Russian election meddling. The firm in question was founded by Marc Kasowitz, who has represented Trump.

Kavanaugh eventually said he couldn’t think of any such conversations but would need to see a list of the firm’s lawyers.

Asked about it again today by Hatch, Kavanaugh did not fully clear up the situation. “I don’t recall any inappropriate conversations about the investigation,” he said.

Protesters have repeatedly tried to interrupt the hearing, which has carried strong political overtones ahead of the November congressional elections. Democrats lack the votes to block confirmation but have been pressing Kavanaugh for his views on abortion rights, gun control and other issues.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell bemoaned the protesters’ “unhinged antics” as powerless to stop Trump’s choice. “There’s no hecklers’ veto,” he said, in the Senate, which has been forced to cut short its business this week amid Democratic objections over the panel’s process.

Throughout his testimony, Kavanaugh has repeatedly insisted he fully embraces the importance of judicial independence. But he has refused to provide direct answers to Democrats who wanted him to say whether there are limits on a president’s power to issue pardons, including to himself or in exchange for a bribe. He also would not say whether he believes the president can be subpoenaed to testify. Still, he began his long day in the witness chair by declaring that “no one is above the law.”

Democrats are concerned that Kavanaugh will push the court to the right and that he will side with Trump in cases stemming from Mueller’s investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election and possible ties to the Trump campaign. The 53-year-old appellate judge answered cautiously when asked about most of those matters, refusing an invitation from Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut to pledge to step aside from any Supreme Court cases dealing with Trump and Mueller’s investigation.

On abortion, Kavanaugh noted that Roe has been affirmed “many times.” He defended his dissenting opinion last year in the case of a pregnant immigrant teen in federal custody. Kavanaugh would have denied her immediate access to an abortion, even after she received permission from a Texas judge.

Kavanaugh had served as Bush’s staff secretary and his work in the White House has figured in the hearing. Democratic senators have fought for access to documents from his three years as staff secretary, saying those could shed light on his views about policies from that era, including the detention and interrogation of terror suspects. Republicans have declined to seek the papers, and instead have gathered documents from his work as White House counsel to Bush.

When questioned about the honesty of his 2006 testimony during his nomination for the appellate court when he said he was not involved in some Bush-era policies, Kavanaugh said he was “100 percent accurate.”

Republicans hope to confirm Kavanaugh in time for the first day of the new Supreme Court term, 1 October.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Associated Press

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Dolores O'Riordan's death was 'nothing but a tragic accident', finds coroner
    71,863  76
    2
    		Boy seriously injured after 'pre-arranged' fight among teenagers
    54,410  48
    3
    		Poll: What is most important to you in the Budget?
    41,624  175
    Fora
    1
    		Pharma giant Chanelle Group is making one of the largest investments in Galway by any Irish firm
    175  0
    2
    		Redundancy payouts have pushed bookseller Eason into the red
    148  0
    3
    		Gin and whiskey may be booming - but vodka is still the country’s most popular spirit
    150  0
    The42
    1
    		As it happened: Wales v Ireland, Uefa Nations League
    59,963  94
    2
    		McStay's words a warning to GAA as inter-county gap continues to grow
    17,175  50
    3
    		'There's no reason why he can't feel some part English and also be very proud to play for Ireland'
    16,998  29
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Meghan Markle's fave highlighter is usually more associated with, eh, nappy rash
    16,708  0
    2
    		Ronan Keating is bloody raging over the carry-on on the GQ Awards red carpet
    5,018  4
    3
    		Michael Moore says Donald Trump ran for President because of Gwen Stefani... It's the Dredge
    4,501  1

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    GardaÃ­ arrest 26-year-old woman after seizing â¬500k worth of cannabis on M50
    Gardaí arrest 26-year-old woman after seizing €500k worth of cannabis on M50
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Men arrested over sophisticated ATM skimming scam due in court in Dublin this morning
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    GARDAí
    Searches carried out in five counties in crackdown on multimillion euro fraud network
    Searches carried out in five counties in crackdown on multimillion euro fraud network
    Boy seriously injured after 'pre-arranged' fight among teenagers
    Security guard threatened with hammer in Artane cash-in-transit robbery
    DUBLIN
    'I was working at the hurling final, thinking 'God, Iâm gonna be playing here in a few weeks!''
    'I was working at the hurling final, thinking 'God, I’m gonna be playing here in a few weeks!''
    Mother and one-year-old child walk streets waiting to hear about accommodation for the night
    Met Eireann confirm summer 2018 as one of hottest and driest in decades
    HOUSING
    Minister warns councils he will use emergency powers if inaction on housing continues
    Minister warns councils he will use emergency powers if inaction on housing continues
    The 5 at 5: Thursday
    'It could be a turning moment in the crisis': Major housing rally to take place outside Dáil in October

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie