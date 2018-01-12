  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 8 °C Saturday 13 January, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Surgeon who burnt his initials on the livers of two patients avoids jail and gets £10k fine

Simon Bramhall said he was trying to relieve tension in the operating theatre.

By AFP Friday 12 Jan 2018, 2:51 PM
10 hours ago 36,396 Views 43 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3794775
Specialist surgeon Simon Bramhall leaves court today.
Specialist surgeon Simon Bramhall leaves court today.
Specialist surgeon Simon Bramhall leaves court today.

A UK SURGEON who admitted branding his initials on the livers of two patients undergoing transplants at a British hospital was fined £10,000 and ordered to carry out unpaid community work.

Simon Bramhall, 53, used an argon beam machine to burn his initials on the organs of two anaesthetised victims in February and August 2013.

“What you did was an abuse of power and a betrayal of trust that these patients had invested in you,” judge Paul Farrer told him at Birmingham Crown Court.

Bramhall was sentenced to a 12-month community order, meaning he will carry out 120 hours of unpaid work, and fined £10,000 (€11,250).

“Both of the (transplant) operations were long and difficult,” Farrer said.

I accept that on both occasions you were tired and stressed and I accept that this may have affected your judgement. This was conduct born of professional arrogance of such magnitude that it strayed into criminal behaviour.

“I accept that you didn’t intend or foresee anything but the most trivial of harm would be caused,” the judge added.

Another surgeon spotted Bramhall’s initials on one of the livers. The branding was four centimetres high.

He told police it had been a misguided attempt to relieve the tension in the operating theatre.

Bramhall resigned from the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham in 2014.

The consultant was given a formal warning by the General Medical Council professional body last February.

He now works for the state-run National Health Service in Hertfordshire, north of London.

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital said in a statement: “The trust is clear Mr Bramhall made a mistake in the context of a complex clinical situation and this has been dealt with via the appropriate authorities.

“There was no impact whatsoever on the quality of his clinical outcomes.”

© – AFP 2018

Read: Surgeon pleads guilty to assault after burning his initials into the livers of two patients undergoing transplants >

Read: UK surgeon suspended for ‘branding his initials on patient’s liver’ >

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (43)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Larry Mullen sues contractors over construction of beachfront Dublin home
59,675  0
2
Gardaí not treating death of man found in Dalkey laneway as suspicious
54,422  19
3
'My people came from a place Trump would call a s***hole country - Ireland'
50,068  283
Fora
1
Trump has blasted the London embassy site sold by an Irish developer
1,828  0
2
'My parents said I'd made a bad decision leaving a secure job – we completely fell out'
1,824  0
3
Billionaire Dermot Desmond is suing over 'leaks' on his battle for Ireland's most expensive house
548  0
The42
1
'I love playing for Ireland but you have to really want to be there. I had no motivation to go again'
35,131  31
2
How the US could become the Dublin GAA of the soccer world
29,035  38
3
'It’s like a car racing game. No one ever picks the view where you're in the car'
25,694  21
DailyEdge.ie
1
Shane Lynch told CBB housemates that Stephen Gately was blackmailed into coming out
13,012  2
2
Chrissy Teigen made fun of Sophia the Robot's makeup and received a terrifying response from the robotic woman
6,982  2
3
What to watch on TV tonight: Friday
6,826  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
Plan for 1,100 social and affordable houses on land bank in Blanchardstown called 'half-baked'
Teenager (15) who went missing on on Stephen's Day found safe and well
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Regency shooting: Witness was 'relieved' to see 'Garda' arrive, until 'he aimed his gun and shot a person'
Regency shooting: Witness was 'relieved' to see 'Garda' arrive, until 'he aimed his gun and shot a person'
Dermot Desmond takes court action over alleged leak to newspaper relating to sale of D4 home
Men go on trial accused of rape at 'VIP Jason Derulo afterparty'
DRUGS
Announcement of site for Dublin injection centre delayed
Announcement of site for Dublin injection centre delayed
Gardaí seize drugs worth an estimated €200,000 and arrest one man in Cork
Three men jailed for plying 14-year-old girl with drugs and forcing her into prostitution in UK
GARDAí
GardaÃ­ not treating death of man found in Dalkey laneway as suspicious
Gardaí not treating death of man found in Dalkey laneway as suspicious
Man (50s) dies after slipping and falling into the water at Dublin Port
Car caught speeding twice in less than half an hour in two different Clare towns
DUBLIN
GardaÃ­ appeal for witnesses after car stolen in Dublin with 13-month-old baby in the back seat
Gardaí appeal for witnesses after car stolen in Dublin with 13-month-old baby in the back seat
Alternative accommodation secured for almost all homeless families staying in the Gresham Hotel
'Stephanie, don’t leave us': Inquest hears baby swallowed tiny plastic perspex before her death

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie