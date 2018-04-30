  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Suspect substance found during passenger screening at Dublin Airport

The substance was tested and destroyed this afternoon by members of the Defence Forces.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Monday 30 Apr 2018, 5:49 PM
1 hour ago 11,071 Views 9 Comments
A stock photo of members of the public walking through Dublin Airport's Terminal 2.
Image: PA Archive/PA Images
A stock photo of members of the public walking through Dublin Airport's Terminal 2.
A stock photo of members of the public walking through Dublin Airport's Terminal 2.
Image: PA Archive/PA Images

A SUSPICIOUS SUBSTANCE was found at Dublin Airport during standard security screening of departing passengers yesterday.

Today, the Defence Forces destroyed the substance at a secure location, and declared the scene safe at 1.30pm.

A sample was removed to a secure military installation for further examination.

In a statement to TheJournal.ie, Dublin Airport said that a suspicious substance was discovered yesterday during security screening “through a normal security check on departing passengers”.

The individuals in question were permitted to continue their journey following an interview with members of the Gardaí.

All procedures were correctly followed, it added.

The substance was kept at the Garda station at Dublin Airport, located away from public areas and passengers.

As a precautionary measure and following requests from Gardaí, the Army Bomb Disposal Team destroyed the substance and will carry out tests on a sample.

“The additional tests had no impact on flight operations at Dublin Airport today,” a spokesperson said.

The Defence Forces said that should members of the public encounter a suspicious device, they should maintain a safe distance and inform An Garda Síochána.

