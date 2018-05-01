Gardaí call in bomb disposal team after suspicious device found in Dublin

HOMES HAVE BEEN evacuated in the Kimmage area of Dublin this afternoon following the discovery of a “suspicious device”.
The device was discovered by a member of the public today at around 3.30pm on Durrow Road, at the junction of Stannaway Road in Kimmage.
Gardaí have cordoned off the scene and houses in the immediate area have been evacuated.
The Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team have been notified of the incident and are currently en route, according to gardaí.
Road closures are in place at Stannaway Road and Kilfenora to Ferris Road.
COMMENTS (5)