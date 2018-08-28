This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Tuesday 28 August, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

‘Your mammy hasn’t paid for your books’: SVP reports 20% increase in calls for back to school help

The Department of Employment Affairs has experienced delays in processing some back-to-school allowance applications.

By Adam Daly Tuesday 28 Aug 2018, 4:04 PM
14 minutes ago 605 Views 2 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4205624
Image: Shutterstock/k_samurkas
Image: Shutterstock/k_samurkas

ST VINCENT DE Paul has reported a 20% increase in the number of families looking for help with back-to-school costs. 

Over 6,000 calls are expected from parents by the end of August according to the charity. 

SVP says that delays in processing the Back to School Clothing and Footwear Allowance (BSCFA) by the Department of Employment Affairs have placed an extra pressure on families.

The Department said this week that it was working to clear the backlog of applications. 

‘Everything has gone pear-shaped’

One woman told TheJournal.ie that without the help of her parents she would have to turn to SVP as she has been waiting over five weeks to find out if she has even qualified for the allowance this year. 

“I was meant to pay the school fees yesterday and I had to ring them to say I wouldn’t be able to pay them until next week or the week after.

“The school is understanding but sometimes if the books aren’t paid for the teachers will actually say it out in front of the class ‘your mammy hasn’t paid for your books’,” she said.

She added that this delay in payment has happened to her for the last few years and that she has just about managed to pay for her children’s uniforms this year. 

“Everything has gone pear-shaped, my partner gets paid every two weeks and all his money goes on bills,” she said. 

SVP has said that August is the busiest month for school costs and that calls continue to come in this week from worried parents.

“We know this time of year is stressful for most families as they try to meet the costs of uniforms, books and ‘voluntary’ contributions, and that these costs bear most heavily on families with limited incomes,” SVP Social Policy Officer Marcella Stakem said in a statement. 

The delay in allowance payments was acknowledged by the Department yesterday which asked customers to “bear with us” as it tries to clear the backlog of applications.

It added that for a period the BSCFA phone line will be closed.

“This means that staff can focus on processing customer claims as quickly as possible and additional staff resources have also been assigned to the section.”

The same woman told TheJournal.ie that she was ringing the Department for over four hours but the only place she could get an answer was on Twitter. 

I’m still waiting for them to ring me like they said they would on Twitter.

The department has received approximately 36,000 applications over the summer months (with the bulk of these, about 28,000, received in the month of July).

Book scheme 

The charity has also described the current school book scheme as “inadequate”.  

“SVP members report that many secondary schools are not offering the scheme and those that have book rental, typically ask parents to pay a significant contribution of between €100 and €200.

“It is estimated it would cost approximately €40m per year to have an entirely free school books scheme. This is very achievable, and a good start would be providing an additional €20m in Budget 2019,” Stakem said.

SVP will present to the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Education and Skills this Thursday to outline its proposals for a funding model that can alleviate pressure on parents. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly52
adam@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Murder suspect named after mother and daughter 'stabbed to death in street' in England
    49,624  44
    2
    		Garda suspended following arrest over suspected drug seizure
    48,337  27
    3
    		Investigation launched after claims the Rose of Tralee was racially abused in a takeaway
    43,925  78
    Fora
    1
    		The Square Tallaght was back in the black the year it was put up for sale
    261  0
    2
    		Poll: Do you think 'Ireland's Hidden Heartlands' is a good name?
    259  0
    3
    		Love Island's 'hairless' cast helped retailers sell more men's grooming products
    90  0
    The42
    1
    		Munster confirm new scrum-half signing as Murray sidelined with neck injury
    55,508  49
    2
    		James McClean joins in criticism of Declan Rice
    48,602  73
    3
    		Rochford resigns as Mayo boss over lack of support from board executive
    45,377  49
    DailyEdge
    1
    		15 cheap but vital products that'll actually save your life during Electric Picnic
    7,190  0
    2
    		Busy Philips just shouted out James Vincent McMorrow's Today FM performance, as you do
    5,318  3
    3
    		Young Harry, Bill and Sam all went on holidays together after Mamma Mia 2
    4,329  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Men arrested over sophisticated ATM skimming scam due in court in Dublin this morning
    Gardaí target nightlife figure they believe is directing rickshaw drug dealing scene
    BREATH TESTS
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    GARDAí
    Investigation launched after claims the Rose of Tralee was racially abused in a takeaway
    Investigation launched after claims the Rose of Tralee was racially abused in a takeaway
    Garda suspended following arrest over suspected drug seizure
    Disqualified driver who caused collision was 'ten times over legal limit'
    DUBLIN
    Plans for dramatic cut to bus services in Dublin village has locals on the streets
    Plans for dramatic cut to bus services in Dublin village has locals on the streets
    ‘Stand For Truth’ crowd marched in silence to remember abuse survivors as Papal Mass took place
    Pope to Irish bishops: Way Church confronts abuse 'can offer an example to society as a whole'
    LIMERICK
    Huge fire at Limerick factory brought under control
    Huge fire at Limerick factory brought under control
    A huge fire is raging at a scrap metal recycling factory in Limerick
    Heroin and cannabis worth €150,000 seized in Limerick

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie