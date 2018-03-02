Gardaí warn 'stay out of the water' after swimmer rescued in Sandycove

THERE WERE DRAMATIC scenes at Sandycove in south Dublin today as passersby came to the rescue of a swimmer.

Footage posted on social media shows people rushing to help the woman, who got into difficulty while swimming.

(Video courtesy of @socodutweets. Can’t see the video, click here)

The video shows people rushing towards the water, and throwing rescue buoys to help the woman.

The coastal road in Dun Laoghaire was closed today due to high winds and flooding.

The gardaí confirmed the incident today, stating that a few people took to the water during the code red weather alert.

They have urged people to act responsibly and not to go swimming in any lakes, rivers or in the sea.

Gardai have closed the coastal road in Dun Laoire due to flooding high winds Queens rd to sandycove. Pls avoid areas. pic.twitter.com/I4pwZYxMd3 — Garda Info (@gardainfo) March 2, 2018 Source: Garda Info /Twitter

A red alert snow-ice warning has been extended until 9am for Dublin, Kildare, Wexford, Wicklow and Meath. It will be valid from 4pm today until 9am tomorrow morning.

Stay safe

The RNLI has urged people to “always respect the water” and to keep the following in mind:

Beware of the dangers of visiting exposed coastal areas and adhere to the Irish Coast Guard’s core message of: Stay Back, Stay High, Stay Dry

Members of the public should avoid any visits or walks to coastal or cliff areas that may be slippery

Check the forecasts: Keep a keen eye on the forecasts and tides

Speaking to the media this week, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar urged people not to partake in “daredevil” behaviour during Storm Emma.