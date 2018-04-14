  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
'Lawless', 'legally questionable': Syria airstrikes by US, UK and France criticised

The Irish government has yet to make a statement on the three allies’ airstrikes.

By AFP Saturday 14 Apr 2018, 4:10 PM
33 minutes ago 2,312 Views 19 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3958141
Image: Yui Mok
Image: Yui Mok

RUSSIA’S FOREIGN MINISTRY has said that airstrikes from the US, UK and France was an attempt to derail an investigation into who was behind the purported chemical attack.

The Foreign Ministry says facts presented by Russian investigators indicated that the attack was a “premeditated and cynical sham”.

Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told a press conference today that the recent airstrikes were “unacceptable and lawless”.

Russia has asked the UN Security Council to condemn the “aggression” against Syria from the military strikes, according to a draft resolution seen by AFP.

Russia circulated the measure ahead of a Security Council meeting (which is ongoing at the moment) to discuss the military operation by the three allies in response to an alleged chemical weapons attack.

UN council Source: Sky News

Images emerged earlier this week of men, women and children in Syria’s Eastern Ghouta foaming from the mouth, and hospitals reported a dramatic increase of people presenting with respiratory problems and skin irritation.

Governments and experts have concluded that this is consistent with exposure to toxic chemicals.

Last night, airstrikes were launched on three locations within Syria, targeting  a chemical weapons storage facility, a military bunker involved in chemical weapons attacks, and a scientific research centre in Damascus. No one was injured in the attack.

Missile Source: Sky News

In a recent press conference, British Prime Minister said that the allies’ actions were “right and legal”.

May said that the Syrian government had a history of using chemical weapons against its own people, and the actions came as “no surprise”.

But May is facing a backlash from MPs for not consulting with parliament first.

As the Conservative leader explained her rationale for the airstrikes, opposition parties claimed the attacks were legally dubious, risked escalating conflict and should have been approved by lawmakers.

“Bombs won’t save lives or bring about peace,” said Jeremy Corbyn, leader of the Labour Party.

This legally questionable action risks escalating further… an already devastating conflict.
Theresa May should have sought parliamentary approval, not trailed after Donald Trump.

In a tweet this afternoon, Trump said that the operation “could not have had a better result” and that it was “mission accomplished”.

The defence spokesperson for the Scottish National Party told Sky News that it was a bad day for parliament, a bad day for the people of Syria, and “had the potential to make [the situation] all the worse”.

The shadow of the 2003 invasion of Iraq still lingers in the corridors of Britain’s parliament, when MPs backed then-prime minister Tony Blair in joining US military action.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald said that the airstrikes represented “an escalation of tensions in the area” and said that there had to be a “political solution to the conflict in Syria”.

It will be the people of Syria who will suffer with the continuation of this conflict. This intervention is wrong.

The Irish government has yet to make a statement on the airstrikes.

- with reporting  from Gráinne Ní Aodha.

