This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Saturday 15 September, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Tánaiste orders Department to assist with investigation into beaked whale deaths

Since the beginning of August, a minimum of 19 Cuvier’s beaked whales washed up dead on the Irish coast.

By Adam Daly Saturday 15 Sep 2018, 7:15 AM
1 hour ago 3,184 Views 3 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4233363
A Cuvier's beaked whale that washed ashore in Donegal in August.
Image: Conor McGuckin via IWDG
A Cuvier's beaked whale that washed ashore in Donegal in August.
A Cuvier's beaked whale that washed ashore in Donegal in August.
Image: Conor McGuckin via IWDG

Note to readers: This article contains images of dead whales.

THE DEPARTMENT OF Foreign Affairs has agreed to assist with the investigation into the record number of Cuvier’s beaked whale deaths, following pressure from the Irish Whale and Dolphin Group. 

Since the beginning of August, a minimum of 19 Cuvier’s beaked whales washed up dead on the Irish coast while during the same period at least 16 have been found in Scotland and two in Iceland.

Concerned about the causes of death, the IWDG raised the issue with the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) as the death toll began to rise. 

Thanking the IWDG for bringing the issue to its attention, the DFA said in a statement:

The Tánaiste shared the concerns expressed by the Irish Whale and Dolphin Group, has requested his officials raise this matter with the UK authorities and has promised to revert to IWDG on the outcome.

Welcoming the DFA’s response, IWDG’s strandings officer Mick O’Connell said that the poor conditions that most whales washed up in means that a post-mortem would not be conclusive.

However, O’Connell said that drift modelling to identify the whales’ origins and discussions with the British Navy and NATO should be included in the UK investigation that the DFA has agreed to assist with.

original (1) A beaked whale washed up on Gola Island. Source: Selkie Sailing

Cause of death

Cuvier’s beaked whales are thought to be one of the deepest diving whales and typically live around deepwater canyons near the edge of the continental shelf.

O’Connell said that they are seldom seen alive, with the most information about them found by examining stranded animals.

Judging from events around the world, beaked whales are susceptible to death or injury due to extremely loud man-made oceanographic noise such as that produced by low and mid-frequency naval sonar and certain types of acoustic survey used to examine the sea floor and below, according to the IWDG.

“Mass strandings of beaked whales coincidental with naval exercises have been recorded in Greece, the Canaries and the Bahamas,” O’Connell said.

Britain’s Royal Navy regularly carry out training operations using sonar while the Irish Naval service does not use sonar on its vessels during any of its activities.

When previously asked about the whale strandings the Navy said in a statement that there is “no evidence that the deaths of these marine mammals have been attributed to any Royal Navy sonar operations, trials or exercises”.

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine said in a statement that there is currently an ongoing collaborate investigative project, co-funded by the Irish Government and the European Commission, to examine cetacean standings for potential causes of death.

The Department’s regional veterinary laboratories and the IWDG have been working in collaboration with and the Galway-Mayo Institute of Technology to carry out a cetacean post-mortem scheme on behalf of the Marine Institute and the National Parks and Wildlife Service.

“This is Ireland’s first post-mortem scheme, which aims to establish a cause of death, and has the potential to greatly increase our understanding of the cause of stranding, as well as provide samples to explore the health and ecology of cetaceans in Ireland,” a Department spokesperson said.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly52
adam@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Big Brother and Celebrity Big Brother axed
    64,864  61
    2
    		Mother and baby among four dead as Storm Florence batters US East Coast
    60,844  38
    3
    		Suspected cannabis grow house discovered at Malahide restaurant
    54,048  50
    Fora
    1
    		Sky has been fined over €100k for not informing customers about their right to cancel contracts
    331  0
    2
    		Industry bigwigs have pumped cash into Neva Labs – Mark Little’s plan to fix the media
    187  0
    3
    		Data centre firm EdgeConnex turned down rural Ireland because of a lack of adequate power
    144  0
    The42
    1
    		Serena Williams' sexism claims 'a bit far-fetched,' says US Open mixed doubles champion
    31,359  51
    2
    		Carbery class as seven-try Munster turn on the style to down Ospreys in Cork
    28,625  63
    3
    		'I want to damage him, for life...I want to torture him' - Lemieux aims dark jibe at Spike
    25,268  15
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Here's why you should pay absolutely no mind to Mark Wahlberg's insane daily schedule
    11,743  2
    2
    		6 beautiful vintage dresses perfect for you to sashay your way through Autumn's boozy brunches
    8,586  0
    3
    		Vogue Williams kicked off at 'parent shamers' on her Insta after going back to work... it's The Dredge
    6,479  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    GardaÃ­ arrest 26-year-old woman after seizing â¬500k worth of cannabis on M50
    Gardaí arrest 26-year-old woman after seizing €500k worth of cannabis on M50
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Men arrested over sophisticated ATM skimming scam due in court in Dublin this morning
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    Activists to be served with court order demanding removal from third Dublin property
    Activists to be served with court order demanding removal from third Dublin property
    Mental health patients to be re-examined due to emergency legislation to address 'unconstitutional' law
    Motorist banned from driving for six months and fined €750 for parking in disabled bay
    HEALTH
    Cannabis remains most commonly used illegal drug in Ireland
    Cannabis remains most commonly used illegal drug in Ireland
    Irish pharmacists want condoms to be made VAT-free
    Anorexia patients hide batteries in sanitary pads to appear heavier while being treated in hospital
    DRUGS
    Suspected cannabis grow house discovered at Malahide restaurant
    Suspected cannabis grow house discovered at Malahide restaurant
    Homeless and addiction charity says 'Ireland is facing a deepening social crisis'
    'The invisible line': When a recreational drug habit becomes an addiction
    GARDAí
    Appeal for witnesses to come forward after fatal crash in Donegal
    Appeal for witnesses to come forward after fatal crash in Donegal
    'The Public Order Unit's protective hoods are not fashion accessories, but safety requirements in certain circumstances'
    An Garda Síochána has 'never fully embraced human rights standards'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie