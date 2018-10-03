OPINION: Oisín Coulter of Take Back the City says the housing crisis is not a natural disaster

It’s the result of policies that have been pursued or not pursued by successive governments that has led to a situation where you have 10,000 people homeless in this country.

AHEAD OF A planned large-scale protest today, Take Back The City’s Oisín Coulter gives his take on why the movement is necessary in the context of Ireland’s current housing crisis.

An umbrella group representing 15 housing groups, Take Back the City has occupied a number of properties in Dublin’s north inner city in the last few months – holding rallies and protests to highlight the housing crisis.

Today they will be supporting the Raise the Roof demonstration at the Garden of Remembrance in Dublin at 12.30pm, to be followed by a march on the Dáil.

“We need people in their local areas taking this into their own hands…to really build a mass movement of protest and action,” Coulter said.