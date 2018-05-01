Two men arrested after drugs seized during Tallaght and Limerick raids

Updated at 3.35pm

TWO MEN HAVE been arrested and drugs have been seized following two separate searches in Dublin and Limerick.

The first seizure came as part of a joint intelligence-led operation by gardaí and Revenue, targetting the sale and supply of controlled drugs.

Gardaí from the Limerick Divisional Drug Unit and Revenue conducted a planned search of a premises in Limerick City yesterday afternoon.

The drugs seized in the Limerick City area Source: An Garda Síochána

During the course of the search, controlled drugs, including Alprazolam tablets and cannabis resin, with an estimated street value of up to €55,000 (pending analysis) were seized, along with €51,000 in cash.

A quantity of cigarettes and tobacco were also seized.

During the course of the search, a man in his 50s was arrested and is currently detained under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at Roxboro Road Garda Station.

Meanwhile, a raid was carried out by gardaí from Tallaght, Dublin on a house in the Donomore area yesterday.

During the search cocaine, heroin and a quantity of tablets with an estimated street value of up to €175,000 (pending analysis) were seized and a man in his 40s arrested.

The drugs seized in the Tallaght area of Dublin Source: An Garda Síochána

A stolen car which had been stripped down for parts and drug paraphernalia were also seized.

In a follow-up search of a house in the Deerpark area of Tallaght, cannabis with an estimated street value of up to €13,000 (pending analysis) was seized.

The man arrested was detained under the provisions of Section 2 of The Criminal Justice Drug Trafficking Act at Tallaght Garda Station and was released early this morning.

A file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

With reporting by Hayley Halpin