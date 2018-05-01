  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Two men arrested after drugs seized during Tallaght and Limerick raids

Alprazolam tablets, cannabis, cocaine and heroin were seized during the searches.

By Paul Hosford Tuesday 1 May 2018, 3:35 PM
1 hour ago 3,032 Views 3 Comments
Updated at 3.35pm

TWO MEN HAVE been arrested and drugs have been seized following two separate searches in Dublin and Limerick.

The first seizure came as part of a joint intelligence-led operation by gardaí and Revenue, targetting the sale and supply of controlled drugs.

Gardaí from the Limerick Divisional Drug Unit and Revenue conducted a planned search of a premises in Limerick City yesterday afternoon.

fgfdsg The drugs seized in the Limerick City area Source: An Garda Síochána

During the course of the search, controlled drugs, including Alprazolam tablets and cannabis resin, with an estimated street value of up to €55,000 (pending analysis) were seized, along with €51,000 in cash.

A quantity of cigarettes and tobacco were also seized.

During the course of the search, a man in his 50s was arrested and is currently detained under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at Roxboro Road Garda Station.

Meanwhile, a raid was carried out by gardaí from Tallaght, Dublin on a house in the Donomore area yesterday.

During the search cocaine, heroin and a quantity of tablets with an estimated street value of up to €175,000 (pending analysis) were seized and a man in his 40s arrested.

dafdsfad The drugs seized in the Tallaght area of Dublin Source: An Garda Síochána

A stolen car which had been stripped down for parts and drug paraphernalia were also seized.

In a follow-up search of a house in the Deerpark area of Tallaght, cannabis with an estimated street value of up to €13,000 (pending analysis) was seized.

The man arrested was detained under the provisions of Section 2 of The Criminal Justice Drug Trafficking Act at Tallaght Garda Station and was released early this morning.

A file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

With reporting by Hayley Halpin

Paul Hosford
