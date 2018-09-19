Bus services disrupted and road closures in Tallaght after gardaí respond to 'barricade incident'

Gardaí said the incident was taking place at Tallaght Cross. Source: Google Maps

BUS SERVICES IN and out of the Square shopping centre in Tallaght are disrupted this evening, as gardaí respond to reports of an incident.

Both Dublin Bus and Go-Ahead confirmed that they wouldn’t be able to service stops near the Square and Tallaght Hospital due to road closures in the area.

Hi, services are currently not able to serve Tallaght hospital, or the square, can you please confirm your stop number? — Dublin Bus (@dublinbusnews) September 19, 2018 Source: Dublin Bus /Twitter

#GAI175 Due to an unforseen road closure in #Tallaght we are currently unable to serve the Tallaght Square bus stop, and as a result this service is experiencing delays. Apologies for any inconvenience caused. — Go-Ahead Ireland (@GoAheadIreland) September 19, 2018 Source: Go-Ahead Ireland /Twitter

In a statement to TheJournal.ie, a garda spokesperson said that the incident at Tallaght Cross has now been resolved.

“It was a barricade incident,” a garda spokesperson said.

