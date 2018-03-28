  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 4 °C Wednesday 28 March, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Tánaiste denies doing a U-turn on abortion

Coveney also suggested that the abortion referendum could be held a week earlier than expected.

By Cliodhna Russell Wednesday 28 Mar 2018, 10:38 AM
8 minutes ago 366 Views 7 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3927952
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

TÁNAISTE SIMON COVENEY has denied doing a U-turn on the abortion referendum.

Coveney changed his stance on the government’s legislative proposals for abortion on Monday.

Writing in the Irish Independent, Coveney said he now supports access to terminations up to 12 weeks after speaking with Health Minister Simon Harris and “senior clinicians”.

Coveney has been criticised by anti-abortion campaigners who are accusing his of flip-flopping on the issue.

However, speaking on The Pat Kenny Show on Newstalk this morning, Coveney said:

“People who are campaigning for a No vote in this election are going to try to gain any advantage they can.

I don’t categorise it as a U-turn at all. I couldn’t support the 12-week proposal unless it was accompanied with what we have got yesterday now from the Minister of Heath – which is a very strict and detailed protocol which involves a lot more time for consideration.

Coveney said his concerns are reflected across the country and that he was stopped many times over people’s concerns about the 12-week proposal.

He added that the proposed law now means that if the Eighth is repealed “late-term abortions now will not happen in Ireland”.

Two-thirds proposal 

On Monday night, Coveney called for the inclusion of a two-thirds majority lock that would be enacted if the Eighth Amendment is repealed.

Yesterday Taoiseach Leo Varadkar described the proposal as “unconstitutional”.

It’s understood that the Tánaiste did not brief the Taoiseach about his proposal before floating the idea.

Speaking about the criticism of the unconstitutionally of his two-thirds Dáil majority proposal, Coveney said, “Sometimes things covered in the media are made to be much more simple than is the case.

I was never proposing, and I am not proposing today, that we would tie the hands of any future government.

However, on Monday night a spokesperson for the Tánaiste said he was “looking for a two-thirds majority to be necessary if there was ever any attempt to alter the law in the future.

“To put that into context, that is more than the combined strength of Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil in the current Dáil.

“The Tánaiste hopes this will go some way towards countering the reckless claims that our parliament can’t be trusted and to reassure voters that there will be no creeping change over time if they vote repeal.”

Coveney seemed to draw a line under the idea this morning, saying: “The two-thirds proposal would have required a constitutional change and we’re not going to have another referendum, no we’re not.”

Date

Yesterday Cabinet approved the draft laws they would try to bring in if the Eighth Amendment is repealed.

Today Coveney suggested that the abortion referendum could be held a week earlier than the expected date of 25 May.

“Once the legislation passes through the Seanad, we’ll be able to announce a date at that stage.

“There are two possible dates that we’re looking at towards the end of May … not necessarily the last Friday, it could be the second last Friday.”

Read: Varadkar says Coveney’s call for two-thirds majority lock in abortion law is unconstitutional>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cliodhna Russell
cliodhna@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Firefighters vote no confidence in two senior officials in wake of Ballymun high-rise fire
31,409  25
Fora
1
'Never partner with first-time founders - they can't cope with the stress'
281  0
The42
1
Ex-Munster man Niall Ronan moving on with life in the world of wellness
11,486  0
DailyEdge.ie
1
Craig David held a Billy Murphy-style singalong on a London bus this afternoon
2,604  1

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Here's the average price of a home in Blanchardstown in 2018
'I want to join ISIS': How big a problem is radicalisation in Ireland?
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Celebrity chef Kevin Dundon is suing the HSE over medical procedure
Celebrity chef Kevin Dundon is suing the HSE over medical procedure
Two Meath brothers convicted of raping two of their sisters
Jury in rugby rape trial will continue deliberating on charges tomorrow
GARDAí
The 5 at 5: Tuesday
The 5 at 5: Tuesday
Body of missing Brazilian man found in Clondalkin area of Dublin
One third of all cars broken into in residential areas left unlocked - Gardaí
DUBLIN
A long-shuttered Dublin city centre building is getting a facelift
A long-shuttered Dublin city centre building is getting a facelift
Poolbeg incinerator operator fined for breaking environmental protection licence
'The answer lies with the Polish community': Gardaí ask for help finding man missing since 2014
RUSSIA
Russian diplomat expulsion: 'Ireland should have avoided jumping on this bandwagon'
Russian diplomat expulsion: 'Ireland should have avoided jumping on this bandwagon'
'These children were killed by corruption': Angry locals question official death toll in Russian fire
'Ireland needs to invest in its neutral status - is expelling a Russian diplomat the best way?'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie