Richard Bruton replaces Denis Naughten as Minister for Communications

TAOISEACH LEO VARADKAR has appointed Richard Bruton as the new Minister for Communications, Climate Action and Environment, officially replacing Denis Naughten following his resignation.

Donegal TD Joe McHugh is to replace Bruton as Minister for Education.

In a statement today, the Taoiseach also announced other appointments, with Independent TD Sean Canney appointed as Minister of State for Rural Affairs and Natural Resources.

Sean Kyne has also been appointed as Government Chief Whip and Minister for the Gaeltacht.

Denis Naughten resigned on Thursday after the Taoiseach asked him to reflect on his position the night before.

Pressure had been mounting on Naughten following revelations about a dinner he had with the head of the only remaining group bidding for the National Broadband Plan contract – details of which were first reported by The Times.

Naughten admitted to attending a dinner with David McCourt – head of the Granahan McCourt consortium – in New York in July. During the week it emerged the minister had also facilitated a lunch in Leinster House for McCourt’s daughter in April.

With reporting from Órla Ryan