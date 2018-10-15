This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Monday 15 October, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Taoiseach says Frances Fitzgerald could be considered for Cabinet in the future

Last week’s Disclosures Tribunal report effectively exonerated Fitzgerald.

By Christina Finn Monday 15 Oct 2018, 3:29 PM
1 hour ago 2,339 Views 17 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4287061
Image: Leah Farrell
Image: Leah Farrell

TAOISEACH LEO VARADKAR has said Frances Fitzgerald could be considered for future Cabinet positions.

The former Justice Minister Frances Fitzgerald was effectively exonerated in the latest Disclosure Tribunal report with regard to her dealings in the case of Maurice McCabe.

Questions arose late last year about what she knew about the legal strategy being pursued against McCabe by the former Garda Commissioner Noírín O’Sullivan during the O’Higgins Commission.

Political pressure mounted on Fitzgerald from both Fianna Fáil and Sinn Féin, which ultimately led to her resignation as minister last December.  

Speaking to reporters today, Varadkar said:

“I believe [Fitzgerald] is in a position now where she is up there to be considered for future office and future service in the highest office in the land.”

The Taoiseach repeated calls from Health Minister Simon Harris last week, and called for both Sinn Féin and Fianna Fáil to correct the record of the House in relation to their comments about Fitzgerald. 

He said Fitzgerald “selflessly” resigned to avoid a general election, which Fianna Fáil and Sinn Fein were threatening at the time. 

Fianna Fáil and Sinn Féin, I think, very unfairly threatened to bring down the government on what has now turned out to be a false case against Frances Fitzgerald…

Varadkar added he is disappointed in the two parties, adding that on occasion he has had to correct the record of Dáil.

“I don’t think it makes you a lesser person by accepting that you were wrong by going into the Dáil and correcting the record,” he said, calling on both parties to “do the decent thing”.

“I have done it. I don’t see why they can’t do that,” he said. 

The Taoiseach also defended his recent mini-Cabinet reshuffle, and not reappointing Fitzgerald to a ministerial position. 

He said he spoke to Fitzgerald over the weekend, stating that she had no expectations of being returned to Cabinet as she knew the vacancy arose from an independent in government resigning.

Had Fitzgerald been a TD from the west of Ireland, perhaps it would have been different, he said, but added that he had to strike a rural-urban balance around the Cabinet table. 

Commenting on the Independent TD Michael Lowry’s statement that he will support the government, Varadkar said he had not personally had contact with Lowry, but that he understood the TD had been in touch with government officials. 

Varadkar said there was no “formal” agreement between Lowry and the government, adding that the TD has not always supported the government with votes. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (17)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announce they are expecting their first child
    59,161  46
    2
    		Quiz: How well do you know these landmark Irish buildings?
    47,039  15
    3
    		FactCheck: Is Varadkar right to say immigrants are more likely to be working than Irish people?
    45,813  132
    Fora
    1
    		'If we're not successful in five years, we won't be here': Go-Ahead answers privatisation fears
    2,258  0
    2
    		Greencore has agreed to sell its troublesome US wing in a 'surprise' billion-dollar deal
    110  0
    3
    		Poll: Do you think there's too much focus on college degrees at the expense of trades?
    84  0
    The42
    1
    		'Boredom leads to a lot of things and we ended up going to the pub and wasting ourselves'
    35,059  6
    2
    		'I have obviously got a lot of faith in him as a player' - O'Neill on Ireland's man of the match
    32,049  12
    3
    		Dublin set for new football champions after Jude's knock out Vincent's
    30,766  12
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Pink might have predicted Kanye West would act the gowl nine years ago
    5,638  1
    2
    		Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson have reportedly called off their engagement... it's The Dredge
    4,892  0
    3
    		8 ladies watches for under €40 that you're going to want to get your hands on
    4,145  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    GARDAí
    GardaÃ­ have 'serious concerns' about missing 61-year-old
    Gardaí have 'serious concerns' about missing 61-year-old
    Garda Superintendent David Taylor files retirement request in the wake of Disclosures Tribunal
    Man (30) injured in shooting incident in Dublin
    DUBLIN
    Eir says full service has been restored following fault that led to phone and broadband outage
    Eir says full service has been restored following fault that led to phone and broadband outage
    Tourism officials quietly overhaul Dublin's multimillion-euro marketing brand
    Gunman shoots at wrong house in Dublin 'after thinking sex offender lived there'
    YOUR SAY
    Poll: Are you worried about a potential hard border outcome from Brexit?
    Poll: Are you worried about a potential hard border outcome from Brexit?
    Poll: What will the government look like after the next election?
    Poll: Will you watch the first TV debate of this year's presidential race tomorrow?
    OPINION
    Parking Mad: Filmmaker Paddy Slattery on attempting to access accessible parking
    Parking Mad: Filmmaker Paddy Slattery on attempting to access accessible parking
    Why I travelled home to vote in favour of adding 'North' to Macedonia's name
    Do dangerous minds rule the world?

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie