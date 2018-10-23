This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Tuesday 23 October, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Predator' taxi driver jailed for sexual abuse of teen girl

Daly continues to reject the verdict of the jury and protest his innocence.

By Gordon Deegan Tuesday 23 Oct 2018, 9:40 PM
1 hour ago 12,190 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4301963
Image: PA Archive/PA Images
Image: PA Archive/PA Images

A TAXI DRIVER has been sentenced to four years in jail for the sexual abuse of a teenage girl over a four year period.

At Ennis Circuit Court, Judge Gerald Keys said that Tom Daly (57) groomed and then sexually abused the girl “for his own sexual gratification” when the female was aged 14 to 17 between 1996 and 1999. 

Judge Keys told Daly he would suspend the final six months of the four year jail term “to show a ray of hope for your future”.

Married father of two, Daly of Abbeyville, Clare Road, Ennis was found guilty on nine counts of sexual assault by a jury in June and Judge Keys said that Daly continues to reject the verdict of the jury and protest his innocence.

Judge Keys said that Daly has shown a lack of appreciation of his wrongdoing and a failure to show remorse despite the findings of jury.

Judge Keys told Daly that his conduct has has a profound and damaging impact on the complainant to this day.

The judge said that the offences came within the higher level of these type of offences where a maximum sentence of five years applies.

Judge Keys said: “They are serious offences which have left an everlasting effect on the victim culminating in her abusing alcohol and illicit substances.”

Judge Keys said that the sex offender had abused his position as a family friend and groomed the girl.

The judge told Daly “you have lost your good name and are now a registered sex offender”.

In her victim impact statement, the complaint who is 36 today and a school-teacher said that Tom Daly’s “sick sexual needs” resulted in her parents “losing their little girl at a very young age and not knowing why for many years”.

The woman told the court that her “life was interrupted by a sick predator”.

Victim impact

She said: “I will forever feel shame for what that this man did to my body and my mind and as a result, the world remains quite lonely.

“It has taken years and years of therapy for me to work through those toxic years and for my parents, it has been completely devastating.”

“To this day, my parents still feel a sense of responsibility for Tom Daly’s despicable actions and I am left with a feeling of guilt for the pain they have been put through. This is part of the life sentence for both my parents and I.

“Tom Daly turned my view of the world into one of shame, self hatred and complete lack of trust in men. I battled with an eating disorder for well over 15 years and as a way to avoid my complete self hatred sought to avoid myself through substance abuse on top of that.”

“I have battled with depression for many years and during those times have felt suicidal more than once.”

The woman said that she is “crippled with fear because of Tom Daly”.

At the sentencing hearing, Garda Colin Egan said that Daly had abused the then teenager at his former homes in Connolly and Ennis and at his mobile home.

As part of the abuse, he groped the teenager and performed oral sex on her without her consent.

The jury heard some of the assaults were carried out while Daly’s family were present in the house.

Tom Daly was arrested and interviewed by Sgt Sandra Heelan and Garda Egan at Ennis Garda Station on 16 September 2015.

Over the course of three interviews he repeatedly denied the allegations of abuse, comparing them at one stage to being like something from “50 Shades of Grey”.

In reply to one section of the victim’s garda statement, Daly said, “I would never behave in unmannerly fashion like that with my wife let alone a child.”

Speaking outside court after Tuesday’s sentencing, the complainant said that “justice has been served” with the sentence given to Daly and she urged other victims of sex abuse to come forward.

She said: “It is three years since I made my first statement to Gardaí. It is a lengthy process but it has been worth it in the end. There were a few times during it that I considered not going through with it. I was the one that was really on trial through. It was tough, but definitely worth it.”

She added: “Sexual abuse is rampant in this country and the court system is scary, so I understand why people don’t come forward but I would definitely urge people to come forward.”

Having to relive everything while the perpetrator is sitting, looking at you in the courtroom, that is horrific in itself and scary.

The complainant said that Daly “doesn’t care. No remorse. No conscience”.

She said: “I’d say he believes himself that he didn’t do anything wrong. It is a sickness. I know he did wrong and the courts know he did wrong, so justice has been served.”

She stated that today’s sentencing “sends a good clear message to other sexual abusers that our justice system will get them”.

Judge Keys back-dated the sentence to July 24th when Mr Daly was first placed in custody.

Comments are off to protect the identity of the victim.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gordon Deegan

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		'A mixture of joy and sadness' for family of Gussie Shanahan as gardaí confirm 2001 remains belong to him
    64,543  9
    2
    		Poll: Would you wear a poppy on Armistice day?
    44,219  190
    3
    		Irish woman pleads guilty to killing fiancé David Walsh in Sydney
    41,015  0
    Fora
    1
    		These are the airlines that will dominate Dublin Airport's skies this winter
    893  1
    2
    		'They called me a "five-to-niner". I don't believe in work-life balance'
    335  0
    3
    		Center Parcs is planning a €10 million spa for its new Longford resort
    226  0
    The42
    1
    		McGregor releases statement on 'fair and square' defeat to Nurmagomedov
    47,405  98
    2
    		As it happened: Man United vs Juventus, Champions League
    33,865  31
    3
    		Munster coach would be surprised if Murray makes Ireland squad for November tests
    27,059  18
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Amy Schumer hid her pregnancy announcement in a friend's Instagram story... it's The Dredge
    5,880  1
    2
    		The €10 moisturiser that will save your skin this winter is hiding out in health food shops
    5,804  1
    3
    		The Podge & Rodge Show made its return last night, but what did the nation think of it?
    5,107  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    COURTS
    Girl left with scar after falling from climbing frame at Dublin crÃ¨che awarded â¬27,500
    Girl left with scar after falling from climbing frame at Dublin crèche awarded €27,500
    'His dignity was taken in an absolutely savage way': Family's reaction as man sentenced to life in prison for murder
    Irish woman pleads guilty to killing fiancé David Walsh in Sydney
    GARDAí
    Almost 90,000 illegal prescription medicines, including 5,700 erectile dysfunction pills, seized
    Almost 90,000 illegal prescription medicines, including 5,700 erectile dysfunction pills, seized
    Man (34) appears in court charged with the murder of Amanda Carroll
    Woman (91) dies after car she was driving hits tree in supermarket car park
    DUBLIN
    Man (23) engaged in âcatfishingâ to lure teenage boys into sharing explicit images and videos
    Man (23) engaged in “catfishing” to lure teenage boys into sharing explicit images and videos
    Gardaí confirm murder investigation as community in 'shock and sadness' over Amanda Carroll killing
    Bus Éireann charges almost double what NI company does for the exact same Dublin-Belfast service

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie