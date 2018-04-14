Learner driver (18) arrested in Naas for doing 180km/h

GARDAÍ IN NAAS have arrested two people, seized vehicles for no tax or insurance, and issued penalty points last night and this morning for driving offences.

An 18-year-old male learner driver was arrested this morning for travelling at 181km/h on the M9 and is to appear in court soon for the traffic offence.

A number of other enforcements were also carried out across 19 checkpoints.

Gardaí say that 537 drivers were breath tested, and one person was arrested on suspicion of drink driving.

Six vehicles were also seized for no tax or insurance.

A number of other the Road Traffic Act offences were also detected over the course of the night; Fixed Charge Penalty Notices and penalty points were issued.