Dublin: 18 °C Monday 13 August, 2018
Temperatures to remain in the 20s for most of the week but don't put the brolly away just yet

It’ll be a bit of a mixed bag in the coming days.

By Adam Daly Monday 13 Aug 2018, 3:39 PM
19 minutes ago 1,031 Views 2 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4178540
Image: Shutterstock/Jaromir Chalabala
Image: Shutterstock/Jaromir Chalabala

MANY PARTS OF the country have experienced wet and humid weather over the last week and it looks as though its set to continue according to Met Éireann.

The forecaster has predicted ”changeable” conditions over the coming week with temperatures ranging between 15 and 23 degrees and some light to heavy showers.

Tonight will remain mostly dry but some patchy rain and drizzle will affect the west and north, turning more persistent towards the morning.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy in the north and west but there will be some bright sunny spells in the east and south of the country with temperatures reaching 23 degrees.

Rain is expected in the west on Tuesday night, turning heavy by Wednesday morning.

That rain will spread eastwards throughout the day, bringing a steady fall of rain across the country with top temperatures of 21 degrees.

Temperatures are expected to drop a degree or two by Thursday, particularly in the east and south. It will be another wet day as showers are to be widespread by the afternoon.

By Friday, temperatures are expected to rise again with scattered showers across the country in the afternoon.

Met Éireann has said that current indications suggest the weather will continue unsettled with showers at times throughout weekend “with temperatures typical for the time of year”.

