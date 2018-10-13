'This is disgraceful': Hundreds of cans of Tennants illegally dumped in Donegal

Source: Micheál Choilm Mac Giolla Easbuig

THE DUMPING OF hundreds of cans of Tennants lager at a scenic spot in north-west Donegal has been described as “disgraceful”.

Local independent councillor Micheál Choilm Mac Giolla Easbuig told TheJournal.ie that he had been made aware of the can dump near Gaoth Dobhair and went to see it for himself.

“This is an area of beauty,” he said. “And this is what happens. The council will have to go in now and inspect and get it cleaned up. It’s disgraceful but a cost to taxpayers to have it cleaned up too.”

Mac Giolla Easbuig said the spot where the cans were dumped is around 50 yards from a council road and wasn’t immediately visible from the road.

“It’s only the other week there was another spot cleaned up near there,” he said. “Historically there would have been illegal dumping, but people are a lot more environmentally aware these days.”

He said Donegal had a number of problems that the council need to work on and invest in, and it didn’t need to be spending money cleaning up illegal dumps such as this.

The councillor added: “We have Donegal Airport nearby. From here, you can see Tory Island and a couple more [islands]. This kind of thing just shouldn’t happen.”

A spokesperson for Donegal County Council told TheJournal.ie that it was looking into the incident.