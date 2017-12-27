Tesco apologises after dozens of UK customers complain of 'rancid' Christmas turkeys

TESCO IS FACING serious backlash following dozens of complaints from customers that their Christmas turkeys were gone off.

Complaints have been surfacing on social media since Christmas Eve about Tesco’s turkeys.

Dozens of customers posted complaints that their turkeys had to be thrown in the bin due to a “rancid” smell.

Some said they were forced to buy takeaways to replace their Christmas dinner after discovering their spoiled meat.

Some customers noticed a bad smell when they began to unwrap their turkeys, while others only realised the meat was spoiled once they had cooked it.

One Twitter user said: “Very disappointed. Bought all our Xmas shopping from Tesco, ready to cook my turkey Xmas Eve, opened it up to the most rancid smell.”

Another said: “Thanks Tesco for ruining our Christmas. Disgusting turkey I had delivered on Friday, stinking and rotten. Just had to throw it away.”

@Tesco thanks for crushing my xmas dinner dreams! Had to revert to pork from the local shop after opening my turkey to find it had a fowl smell and odd colour. The BB date was 26/12! Been in bed ill since Xmas day and am thinking its likely due to handling the gone off poultry! pic.twitter.com/7iUqz6tXde — Kerry Thomas (@kerryanne0202) December 27, 2017 Source: Kerry Thomas /Twitter

Speaking to Sky News, customer Leanne Giddlow explained how she discovered her turkey had gone off.

“I got it out to defrost 32 hours beforehand like it recommended on the packaging. Christmas Eve, I put the butter on it, I wrapped it in bacon, put the tinfoil on it and I put it on slow through the night like I usually do,” Giddlow said.

“I dished it up, I tasted it and I wasn’t that keen so I left it. My son had a bit but left quite a lot. The dog also turned her nose up to it. It didn’t taste right at all.”

Tesco has issued an apology to those affected, noting that most cases have arisen in the UK.

A Tesco Ireland spokesperson has stressed that all turkeys sold in their stores in Ireland are fresh and frozen, 100% Irish and Bord Bia approved.

“We’re really pleased with our customer’s feedback on our turkeys and we work closely with our local supplier to ensure our turkeys met the highest standard,” the spokesperson said.