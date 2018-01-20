  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 4 °C Saturday 20 January, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Thai police arrest Asian wildlife trafficking 'kingpin' caught smuggling €800k of rhino horns

He was caught smuggling 14 rhino horns from Africa to Thailand.

By AFP Saturday 20 Jan 2018, 10:56 AM
7 hours ago 7,495 Views 21 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3807857
Police process suspected wildlife trafficker Boonchai Bach
Image: AP
Police process suspected wildlife trafficker Boonchai Bach
Police process suspected wildlife trafficker Boonchai Bach
Image: AP

THAI POLICE HAVE arrested an alleged kingpin in Asia’s illegal trade in endangered species, dealing a blow to a family-run syndicate that smuggles elephant ivory, rhino horn and tiger parts to Chinese and Vietnamese dealers.

Boonchai Bach, 40, a Vietnamese national with Thai citizenship, was arrested yesterday evening over the smuggling of 14 rhino horns worth around $1 million (€818,215) from Africa to Thailand.

His downfall follows the 12 December arrest of Nikorn Wongprachan, a Thai National Parks and Wildlife Conservation official, at Bangkok’s main airport as he attempted to smuggle the rhino horn from the quarantine section to a nearby apartment.

The horn was smuggled into Bangkok by a Chinese man who was arrested a day before on arrival from Johannesburg, South Africa.

The police sting led to Boonchai, who financed the network.

“This is a major smuggling syndicate and Boonchai is a ringleader,” General Chalermkiat Srivorakan, deputy national police chief, told reporters today after the suspect arrived at Suvarnabhumi airport ahead of his remand.

“Boonchai admitted he was involved,” Chalermkiat said, adding he faces up to four years in jail for smuggling parts of protected animals.

For years Boonchai and the Bach family are believed to operate with impunity from Nakhon Phanom in northeast Thailand, bordering Laos – linchpin players in a multi-million-dollar trade in illegal wildlife.

The town is a pivot point in Asia’s wildlife trafficking chain, in part because it is the narrowest neck of land for smuggled goods to transit through Thailand, into Laos and onto Vietnam, a major market for animal parts used in traditional medicine.

Freeland, a counter-trafficking organisation which works closely with Thai police, said the Bach family are part of a sprawling Southeast Asian crime organisation dubbed “Hydra”.

The Bachs have “long run the international supply chain of illicit wildlife from Asia and Africa to major dealers in Laos, Vietnam and China,” Freeland said in a statement following the announcement of Boonchai’s arrest.

They are believed to work alongside Vixay Keosavang, a Laotian dubbed “the Pablo Escobar of animal trafficking”, who orchestrates a major wildlife trafficking ring from the Communist state, bribing officials to allow him to operate.

Laos has long been a top transit hub for smuggling wildlife products, with widespread corruption and weak law enforcement allowing the criminal activity to flourish.

China and Vietnam are among the world’s biggest markets for parts from endangered or protected species including tigers, elephants, rhino and pangolins.

The traditional medicine market flourishes despite the total lack of scientific evidence as to their efficacy and government campaigns to end the trade.

- © AFP, 2018

Read: 11 dead and 46 injured as Turkish bus full of families bound for ski trip crashes into tree

More: Giant crowds expected at second anti-Trump Women’s March

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (21)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Man killed in feud-related shooting in Dublin
55,919  43
2
Family appeal for help finding Irishman (21) missing in Vienna
40,205  2
3
'You are so sick': Olympic gymnast faces down US team doctor who sexually abused her
40,139  21
Fora
1
Dún Laoghaire residents threatened with eviction have won a key battle against vulture funds
1,703  0
2
Ireland's data regulator wants outside help to deal with the wave of international scrutiny
139  0
3
How to make a sales meeting more intriguing for your customers - in 5 steps
51  0
The42
1
Liverpool set sights on Man United, Chelsea look out-of-sorts and the Premier League talking points
32,145  32
2
As it happened: Montpellier v Leinster, Champions Cup
31,344  12
3
Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz
28,193  18
DailyEdge.ie
1
People were not happy with the Late Late's 'brief' tribute to Dolores O'Riordan
15,246  5
2
14 of the quickest reactions to Kim and Kanye naming their baby girl 'Chicago'
9,595  6
3
How Well Do You Know The North Side?
8,308  3

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
Plan for 1,100 social and affordable houses on land bank in Blanchardstown called 'half-baked'
Teenager (15) who went missing on on Stephen's Day found safe and well
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Teenager jailed for glass attack that left magician blind in one eye
Teenager jailed for glass attack that left magician blind in one eye
Evidence from garda identifying Patrick Hutch may be 'compromised by press coverage', court told
Garda Detective who sent abusive letters to State solicitor is jailed for three years
GARDAí
'People forgot this baby was stabbed': Why did it take so long to test Baby John's DNA?
'People forgot this baby was stabbed': Why did it take so long to test Baby John's DNA?
Three men charged after tools stolen from building site
Three charged in garda operation targeting burglary gangs
DUBLIN
A well-known Dublin sweet shop is about to make way for a new city centre hotel
A well-known Dublin sweet shop is about to make way for a new city centre hotel
Three 1830s houses demolished at Dublin's Five Lamps to make way for social housing
Amazon's grand plans for its new Dublin data centre could use as much power as a city
COURT
'This should not have happened': Parents of baby who died shortly after birth settle case with hospital
'This should not have happened': Parents of baby who died shortly after birth settle case with hospital
13-year-old boy who sexually assaulted teen in park sentenced to 10 months in detention
Music teacher claimed €175,000 in welfare while living in €3,000 penthouse apartment, court told

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie