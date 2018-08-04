This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 18 °C Saturday 4 August, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Thai cave rescue boys leave Buddhist monastery as novice monks

Their coach Ekkapol Chantawong remained in the temple, where he has become a full monk as he is an adult.

By AFP Saturday 4 Aug 2018, 12:30 PM
1 hour ago 2,785 Views 5 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4164669
The boys making their first public appearance, holding a photo of the volunteer diver who died during their rescue.
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images
The boys making their first public appearance, holding a photo of the volunteer diver who died during their rescue.
The boys making their first public appearance, holding a photo of the volunteer diver who died during their rescue.
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

THE THAI BOYS freed from a flooded cave in a rescue bid that gripped the world left a Buddhist monastery Saturday, 11 days after ordaining as novice monks to honour a diver who died during the mission to save them.

The ordeal of the Wild Boars football team dominated global headlines as divers worked round the clock to extract the group from the flooded chambers and twisted, narrow passages of the Tham Luang cave in northern Thailand.

In a dangerous and unprecedented rescue, the 12 boys and their 25-year-old coach were sedated and carried through the waterlogged chambers by divers, ending a nearly three-week saga.

But joy at the rescue was tempered by grief at the death of former Thai Navy SEAL diver Saman Kunan, who died while installing oxygen tanks along the rescue route.

Eleven of the boys and their coach ordained to “make merit” according to Buddhist ritual for “Sergeant Sam”, as the diver is now affectionately known across Thailand.

One player, Adul Sam-on, was not ordained as he is a Christian.

On Saturday the boys, heads shaven and dressed in white to mark Buddhist Lent, left the Pha That Doi Wao temple in northern Thailand’s Mae Sai district.

They received a Buddhist blessing from monks as they asked in unison to leave the temple, each adding “I am now a layman”.

Their coach Ekkapol Chantawong remained in the temple, where he has become a full monk as he is an adult.

Thailand is a Buddhist-majority country and the faith is weaved tightly into daily life.

Family and friends waited for the boys at a reception hall, facing a a table of offerings where the centrepiece was a large photo portrait of a smiling Sergeant Sam.

(Can’t see the video? Click here)

Hollywood interest

Authorities have told the media to give the teammates time to adjust to their lives.

But interest in the remarkable rescue remains frenzied in and outside Thailand, where production houses are looking to make a Hollywood-style film.

After entering Tham Luang following football practice on June 23, the children and coach were quickly pushed deeper inside the cave by monsoon flooding, and were only found nine days later by British divers.

They later explained that they survived on rainwater dripping from rocks.

Expert divers involved in the rescue mission which began days later said they had grave doubts the whole group would survive.

All 13 made it out safely.

- © AFP, 2018

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
Woman found dead at Galway direct provision centre
45,632  30
2
Two dead in Spain as Europe wilts under record heatwave
43,283  59
3
Ryanair cancels 20 flights on 5th planned strike day by Irish pilots
27,801  55
Fora
1
'I woke up one morning and thought: I don't want to be a barman when I'm 40'
651  0
2
The State wants to build a data centre in Kildare - but it's worried about its own planning rules
546  0
3
Glasnevin plans for a chapel over the graves of the 'poor of Dublin' have been rejected
273  0
The42
1
Return of the Mac! Conor McGregor booked to fight for UFC title in October
52,622  127
2
Paul O'Connell takes up coaching role with Top 14 side Stade Français
27,172  37
3
Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz
25,191  11
DailyEdge
1
9 weird former celeb couples that should have given it another shot
6,584  3
2
A Britney Spears fan made her laugh on stage and it's started a gas new concert trend
6,510  0
3
Here's a look at what all of the Love Island finalists have been up to ahead of the reunion
5,915  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
GardaÃ­ target nightlife figure they believe is directing rickshaw drug dealing scene
Gardaí target nightlife figure they believe is directing rickshaw drug dealing scene
Man (30s) arrested in connection with €1.1m international money laundering operation
Krispy Kreme to create 150 jobs in Dublin
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
COURTS
Hospital secures court orders to stop two patients with dementia from leaving
Hospital secures court orders to stop two patients with dementia from leaving
Boy (13) charged over Ana Kriegel murder released on bail supervision programme
'Guilty of f***ing what' - Dublin man shouts in court when found guilty of Louth double murder
GARDAí
Motorist fined after parking in disabled bay using out-of-date permit belonging to relative
Motorist fined after parking in disabled bay using out-of-date permit belonging to relative
Ian Bailey 'disappointed' with Gsoc report into Toscan Du Plantier case
Man (70) dies in two-vehicle collision in Galway
DUBLIN
'Bittersweet is the best way to describe it. It was hard to watch but I couldnât walk away either'
'Bittersweet is the best way to describe it. It was hard to watch but I couldn’t walk away either'
After a garda probe and potential cyber breach, CityPost is headed for liquidation
Warning issued as four cases of measles are reported in Dublin

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie