The 5 at 5: Tuesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.
1. #BAI: A complaint has been upheld about comments made by broadcaster George Hook on Newstalk about the responsibility of women in cases of rape.
2. #THE UNBORN: A panel of judges will decide tomorrow whether the Pro Life Campaign will be allowed as an adviser in a Supreme Court case on defining “the unborn” in the Constitution.
3. #WALL STREET: The stock markets are making headlines for all the wrong reasons today – but what does it mean? The short answer is – we don’t really know.
4. #GRID LOCK CITY: Dublin Bus has said it will “continuously review” demand for services amid the capital’s ongoing traffic issues and an increased number of commuters.
5. #VINNY: Vincent Browne is making a return to our screens in a brand new two-part documentary which takes an in-depth look at the life and career of Gerry Adams.
