The 5 at 5: Wednesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #COURTS: A woman who claims she was raped by two rugby internationals rejected a suggestion today that she “ran with a lie” to deflect attention.

2. #BUS CRASH: Seven people are still in the emergency department of University Hospital Limerick (UHL) in the wake of this morning’s school bus crash.

3. #THE UNBORN: The Supreme Court has dismissed the Pro Life Campaign’s application to become a legal adviser in a case on defining the unborn in the Constitution.

4. #WATER WATER, NOWHERE: There’s a “do not drink, do not wash” notice in certain areas of Co Meath, following reports of rashes in children.

5. #GERMANY: Angela Merkel’s conservatives have secured a new coalition deal, potentially ending four months of political standstill in Europe’s top economy.

