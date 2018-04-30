The 5 at 5: Monday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #SMEAR SCANDAL: The HSE has confirmed that 17 women whose cases were reviewed as part of an audit into the CervicalCheck controversy have died.

2. #MADE SAFE: The Defence Forces said that security scare at Dublin’s Connolly Station was caused by old “commercial explosives”.

3. #BREXIT: Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said Ireland is not interested in a “land grab” in Northern Ireland.

4. #MEANWHILE… UK Prime Minister Theresa May is coming under political pressure after her Home Secretary Amber Rudd resigned over the treatment of the Windrush generation.

5. #HERE’S THE KICKER: A French art museum has discovered that more than half of its collection were fakes, in what the local mayor described as a “catastrophe” for the region.