  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 13 °C Monday 30 April, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The 5 at 5: Monday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Monday 30 Apr 2018, 4:50 PM
58 minutes ago 1,555 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3986791
Image: Shutterstock/Alina McCullen
Image: Shutterstock/Alina McCullen

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #SMEAR SCANDAL: The HSE has confirmed that 17 women whose cases were reviewed as part of an audit into the CervicalCheck controversy have died.

2. #MADE SAFE: The Defence Forces said that security scare at Dublin’s Connolly Station was caused by old “commercial explosives”.

3. #BREXIT: Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said Ireland is not interested in a “land grab” in Northern Ireland.

4. #MEANWHILE… UK Prime Minister Theresa May is coming under political pressure after her Home Secretary Amber Rudd resigned over the treatment of the Windrush generation.

5. #HERE’S THE KICKER: A French art museum has discovered that more than half of its collection were fakes, in what the local mayor described as a “catastrophe” for the region.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
UK Home Secretary Amber Rudd has resigned over the Windrush scandal
20,799  45
Fora
1
Poll: Should businesses get involved in political campaigns?
55  0
The42
1
Back-to-back titles for Dr Crokes as they ease past Dingle in Kerry SFC club final
10,874  13
DailyEdge
1
Here's what to watch on TV tonight: Monday
2,417  1

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Gardaí investigating sudden death of man in his Dublin home
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
HSE
Vicky Phelan: It's scandalous government hasn't offered to pay for my cancer treatment
Vicky Phelan: It's scandalous government hasn't offered to pay for my cancer treatment
Audit shows 17 women caught up in CervicalCheck controversy have died
Poll: Will you continue to use State cancer-screening programmes?
HEALTH
Ever wondered how much sugar everyday foods contain?
Ever wondered how much sugar everyday foods contain?
Simon Harris says he doesn't know how many women died after cervical screening issues
WATCH: Take a tour of Dublin's newest hospice, which 'feels more like a hotel'
DUBLIN
Security scare at Dublin's Connolly Station caused by old sticks of dynamite
Security scare at Dublin's Connolly Station caused by old sticks of dynamite
Man in his 50s taken to hospital following substantial fire in Dublin apartment
Baseball bat attack on garda 'would have been prevented if he had a taser'
CANCER
Concerns raised about outsourced smear tests being 'sub-standard' 10 years ago
Concerns raised about outsourced smear tests being 'sub-standard' 10 years ago
A timeline of the CervicalCheck controversy... and what will happen next
Simon Harris says the State will pay for women to have a repeat cervical screening

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie