The 5 at 5: Thursday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #ANSFIELD: An Italian man has been found not guilty of causing grievous bodily harm to Liverpool fan Sean Cox in April.

2. #BREXIT: Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said that Brexit is not a “passing squall”, but a “political equivalent of climate change”.

3. #COURT: Four people have been arrested in connection with the killing of a woman whose remains were discovered in multiple locations in the Wicklow Mountains last year.

4. #ÁRAS 2018: Peter Casey arrived in Thurles ahead of a number of planned campaign events while a silent demonstration was planned over comments he made about Traveller ethnicity.

5. #RONANSTOWN: A convicted rapist was tasered and arrested by gardaí following a day-long armed stand-off at a house in Dublin.

