The 5 at 5: Monday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #VULTURE Ulster Bank has confirmed it has agreed to sell a portfolio of 5,200 mortgages to vulture fund Cerberus.

2. #TICKET TOUTS Ticketmaster has announced plans to shut down its ticket resale website Seatwave after the much-anticipated ticket touting law was approved by Cabinet in July.

3. #GRANTED Hockey Ireland is set to receive a €500,000 grant as part of a €1.75million tranche of additional government funding for high-performance sport.

4. #VIGO Over 300 people were injured after a promenaded collapsed at a Spanish music festival.

5. #COURT A former Celtic Football club kitman who sexually abused a Belfast teenager over a three-year period was handed a sentence of three years and nine months today.