The 5 at 5: Thursday

1. #DUNDALK: Gardaí say they have yet to find any established link to suggest that yesterday’s attack in Dundalk was a terrorist incident.

2. #STABBING: The victim of the stab attack in Dundalk has been named as Japanese national Yosuke Sasaki (24).

3. #COLLISION: A passenger train has smashed into a truck at a level crossing in South Africa, killing at least 14 people, injuring 190 and throwing several carriages off the rails.

4. #GRESHAM: Concerns have been raised for 14 homeless families who have been told to leave the Gresham Hotel in Dublin by the end of the month.

5. #LOTTO WIN: The winning €38.9m EuroMillions ticket was sold in a shop in Malahide, Dublin.