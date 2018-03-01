The 5 at 5: Thursday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #BLIZZARD: We’re in the middle of a Status Red weather warning. The advice is to stay indoors – and since most modes of transport are down, schools, shops and businesses closed, and flights cancelled – there’s not much to do in any case.

2. #BELFAST TRIAL: The investigating officer tasked to probe allegations that a woman was raped by Ulster Rugby players Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding admitted today there were “significant inconsistencies” in testimonies to the police and the doctor.

3. #GOVERNMENT ADS: Taoiseach Leo Varadkar says that he “understands” concerns around the promotion of the Project Ireland 2040 plan.

4. #BONUSES: Executives and key figures at AIB are in line to receive large deferred bonuses worth up to the equivalent of their annual salaries.

5. #RUSSIA: Vladimir Putin has boasted the country has developed “invincible” weapons, warning global powers they must now reckon with Russia’s military might.

Comments have been closed for legal reasons