The 5 at 5: Thursday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #GROUNDED Ryanair pilots are set to go on strike for a fifth day – Friday, 10 August.

2. #PAPAL VISIT Following reports that Pope Francis may not have time to meet with clerical abuse survivors during his visit later this month, he has been called on to publicly acknowledge the Church’s facilitation of these crimes while he is here.

3. #CERVICAL CHECK The Government and State agencies have been accused of hiding behind victims of the CervicalCheck scandal as they battle with laboratories in court.

4. #ANA KRIEGEL A 13-year-old boy has been released pending trial for the murder of Kildare schoolgirl Ana Kriegel but has been ordered to comply with a bail supervision programme.

5. #HIV People are being warned by the Health Products Regulatory Authority that no HIV self-test can detect the virus immediately after infection and the tests are not 100% reliable

Comments are closed as some of the above stories are before the courts.