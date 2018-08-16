The 5 at 5: Thursday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING,Â TheJournal.ieÂ brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #QUEEN OF SOUL Aretha FranklinÂ has died at age 76 from advanced pancreatic cancer.

2. #MARTIN Oâ€™ROURKE No criminal chargesÂ will be brought in relation to the death of a 24-year-old man shot dead in a case of mistaken identity.

3. #DEFENCE FORCES Members of theÂ Defence Forces who carry out extra duties during the upcoming papal visit will receive just â‚¬44.78 for each 24-hour period they work.

4. #SUMMERHILL The High Court hasÂ ordered that persons occupying a house in Dublinâ€™s north inner city must vacate the property by 8amÂ tomorrow morning.

5. #SEARCHES GardaÃ­ investigating theÂ murder of Deirdre Jacobs have lined up a number of locations to dig in an attempt to find the womanâ€™s remains.

Comments are closed as some of the above stories are before the courts.Â