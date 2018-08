The 5 at 5: Thursday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #QUEEN OF SOUL Aretha Franklin has died at age 76 from advanced pancreatic cancer.

2. #MARTIN O’ROURKE No criminal charges will be brought in relation to the death of a 24-year-old man shot dead in a case of mistaken identity.

3. #DEFENCE FORCES Members of the Defence Forces who carry out extra duties during the upcoming papal visit will receive just €44.78 for each 24-hour period they work.

4. #SUMMERHILL The High Court has ordered that persons occupying a house in Dublin’s north inner city must vacate the property by 8am tomorrow morning.

5. #SEARCHES Gardaí investigating the murder of Deirdre Jacobs have lined up a number of locations to dig in an attempt to find the woman’s remains.

Comments are closed as some of the above stories are before the courts.