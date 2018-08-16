This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The 5 at 5: Thursday

Five minutes, five stories, five oâ€™clockâ€¦

By Adam Daly Thursday 16 Aug 2018, 5:03 PM
1 hour ago 1,612 Views No Comments
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING,Â TheJournal.ieÂ brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #QUEEN OF SOUL Aretha FranklinÂ has died at age 76 from advanced pancreatic cancer.

2. #MARTIN Oâ€™ROURKE No criminal chargesÂ will be brought in relation to the death of a 24-year-old man shot dead in a case of mistaken identity.

3. #DEFENCE FORCES Members of theÂ Defence Forces who carry out extra duties during the upcoming papal visit will receive just â‚¬44.78 for each 24-hour period they work.

4. #SUMMERHILL The High Court hasÂ ordered that persons occupying a house in Dublinâ€™s north inner city must vacate the property by 8amÂ tomorrow morning.

5. #SEARCHES GardaÃ­ investigating theÂ murder of Deirdre Jacobs have lined up a number of locations to dig in an attempt to find the womanâ€™s remains.

Comments are closed as some of the above stories are before the courts.Â 

