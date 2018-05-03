  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Thursday 3 May, 2018
The 5 at 5: Thursday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Thursday 3 May 2018, 4:47 PM
34 minutes ago
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #WHAT’S IN A NUMBER: The Housing Minister has strongly defended himself against accusations that his department was deliberately manipulating homeless figures in order to keep the number of homeless people in Ireland below the 10,000 mark.

2. #CERVICAL CHECK: Opposition TDs demanded for “heads to roll” over the smear test scandal, and if HSE heads didn’t, some suggested that Health Minister Simon Harris should go.

3. #MURDER CHARGE: The husband of Natalia Karaczyn appeared before Sligo District Court this morning charged with the murder of his wife.

4. #DRINK DRIVING DEBATE: Danny Healy-Rae said he is considering legal action after Transport Minister Shane Ross called him a “road traffic terrorist”.

5. #KILLER STORM: Dust storms in northern India have killed at least 77 people and injured a further 143 as trees and walls were flattened by powerful winds.

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

