The 5 at 5: Tuesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #TRUST IN THE FORCE: The new Garda Commissioner Drew Harris answered questions about his previous roles at the PSNI and its predecessor, the RUC.

2. #INM IN COURT: A High Court judge has agreed to appoint inspectors to investigate affairs at Independent News Media over allegations that the emails of staff members were accessed by a third-party firm.

3. #ALL TALK: Fianna Fáil’s Timmy Dooley has labelled a letter from the Taoiseach to his party leader on the subject of confidence and supply talks as a “distraction” and said this year’s Budget needs to be sorted before those discussions take place.

4. #US: Former American football player Colin Kaepernick has been chosen to front a new Nike campaign to mark the 30th anniversary of the company’s ‘Just Do It’ slogan.

5. #COURTS: Dublin man John Gilligan, who was arrested last month while allegedly attempting to flee Northern Ireland with cash in his luggage, was remanded back into custody for another week today after a District Judge excused himself from the case.

