The 5 at 5: Tuesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #HOUSING CRISIS: A large group of people are currently sitting in the pouring rain in a bid to secure a deposit on a home in Dublin 15.

2. #GARDA WHISTLEBLOWER: “After everything, I don’t know how the man is sitting here at the Tribunal today”: Fianna Fáil TD John McGuinness spoke about Maurice McCabe at the Disclosures Tribunal.

3. #ON YOUR MARKS: Fundraising for the Eighth Amendment referendum campaigns from both the Yes and No side of the debate has taken centre stage.

4. #SALISBURY: Yulia Skripal, who was poisoned along with her father in a nerve agent attack in England, has been discharged from the hospital.

5. #BLAST FROM THE PAST: David Trimble, former First Minister of Northern Ireland, has criticised Leo Varadkar’s tenure of as Taoiseach, claiming he has not been a positive change for the country.

