The 5 at 5: Wednesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1.#ARAS 18: Government Ministers have hit out at the Public Accounts Committee for questions over an annual €317,000 allowance given to the President of Ireland.

2. #HOUSING CRISIS: The Housing Minister has said he made “no deal” with his colleague Catherine Byrne to persuade her to vote against a motion of no confidence in him.

3. #MONAGHAN: The sinkhole that split apart a Monaghan GAA pitch appears to have been caused after pillars in an old gypsum mine collapsed, a geological expert surveying the area has said.

4. #FALSE ALARM: A transatlantic jet has made an emergency landing at Dublin Airport after the crew reported an engine fire.

5. #ACCEPTED: Rebecca Carter whose Leaving Cert exam points were wrongly totted up by State Examinations Commission markers, has achieved her dream of winning a place in veterinary medicine at UCD.