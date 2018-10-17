This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The 5 at 5: Wednesday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Conal Thomas Wednesday 17 Oct 2018, 5:10 PM
By Conal Thomas Wednesday 17 Oct 2018, 5:10 PM
http://jrnl.ie/4291579
Image: Shutterstock/VDB Photos
Image: Shutterstock/VDB Photos

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #COMMENTS CONDEMNED: All five presidential rivals have rounded on Peter Casey following the candidate’s comments on the Travelling community

2. #NO PLAZA: An Bord Pleanála has refused planning permission for the proposed Dublin civic plaza at College Green that would have pedestrianised the area

3. #BREXIT: British Prime Minister Theresa May faces a Brexit showdown with EU leaders today amid talks of transition extension

4. #DEPORTATION: More than 16,000 people have signed an online petition to prevent the deportation of a Bray schoolboy

5. #JOBS: Technology firm Voxpro has announced the creation of 400 jobs in Cork

