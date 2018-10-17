The 5 at 5: Wednesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #COMMENTS CONDEMNED: All five presidential rivals have rounded on Peter Casey following the candidate’s comments on the Travelling community.

2. #NO PLAZA: An Bord Pleanála has refused planning permission for the proposed Dublin civic plaza at College Green that would have pedestrianised the area.

3. #BREXIT: British Prime Minister Theresa May faces a Brexit showdown with EU leaders today amid talks of transition extension.

4. #DEPORTATION: More than 16,000 people have signed an online petition to prevent the deportation of a Bray schoolboy.

5. #JOBS: Technology firm Voxpro has announced the creation of 400 jobs in Cork.