  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 3 °C Monday 26 March, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The 8 at 8: Monday

Here are the news stories you should know about this morning.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Monday 26 Mar 2018, 7:57 AM
30 minutes ago 1,769 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3923947

shutterstock_764892013 (1) Source: Shutterstock/beats1

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #TIPPERARY: A body found in the River Suir last night is missing 14-year-old Elisha Gault, Gardaí confirmed.

2. #ABORTION: Tánaiste Simon Coveney has written in the Irish Independent that he now backs abortion up to 12 weeks.

3. #PORN STAR: Stormy Daniels said she was threatened over her allegations that she had a fling with Donald Trump before he became US President.

4. #SIBERIA: At least 48 bodies have been recovered from a fire that swept through a shopping centre in an industrial city in Russia.

5. #COURTS: The husband of an adviser to Minister for Children Katherine Zappone has been ordered to pay €1,500 in compensation for groping a teenage homeless man, according to the Herald.

6. #GERMAN COURT: Former Catalan President Carles Puigdemont is to appear in court today following his arrest in Germany which triggered protests in Catalonia.

7. # SEXUAL HARASSMENT: A car parts company has been ordered to pay €46,000 to a receptionist who was sacked after refusing to have sex with her boss.

8. #COMPLAINTS: Online tech retailer Click.ie have been accused by Irish customers of not fulfilling orders, and in some cases, has not provided receipts.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Gardaí confirm body found in river is missing 14-year-old Elisha Gault
63,032  65
2
Poll: Should we stop putting the clocks back and forward by an hour each year?
44,507  56
3
Bye-bye pizza guy, no more spice bag shame: The future of getting a takeaway
39,968  32
Fora
1
A Blackrock startup backed by Ryanair's ex-deputy chief is going under
339  0
2
How to use awards to cheer-up staff and win new business
101  0
The42
1
As it happened: Donegal v Mayo, Tyrone v Kerry, Dublin v Monaghan - Sunday football match tracker
68,788  14
2
'We could see that he'd lost his hair and may not have been well. It sort of shook us all'
45,748  9
3
'I'm honest enough to admit I wasn't good enough to be playing for Aston Villa in the Premier League'
30,807  7
DailyEdge.ie
1
People think Louis Walsh threw some shade at the Ireland's Got Talent winners last night
20,674  1
2
Michelle Visage isn't even slightly bothered about IGT viewers who thought her dress was too revealing
9,232  5
3
FYI, a rake of your Irish rugby faves are holidaying in Dubai together
8,427  4

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Here's the average price of a home in Blanchardstown in 2018
'I want to join ISIS': How big a problem is radicalisation in Ireland?
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
DUBLIN
Why two floors of Dublin's 'stately home of death' are still closed to the public
Why two floors of Dublin's 'stately home of death' are still closed to the public
Four years ago today, Konrad Misiak went missing from Dublin
'The Celtic Tiger was ridiculous - it was a moment that needed to be dramatised'
FRANCE
'We want this to stop': Mourners pack Trebes church to pay tribute to victims of terror attack
'We want this to stop': Mourners pack Trebes church to pay tribute to victims of terror attack
'He gave his life for another': Policeman killed in supermarket siege was decorated for his bravery in Iraq
Policeman who swapped himself for hostage in supermarket siege dies of injuries
UK
Zuckerberg runs ads in 9 British and US newspapers to say sorry for data scandal
Zuckerberg runs ads in 9 British and US newspapers to say sorry for data scandal
Car 'deliberately' driven into group of teenagers in Glasgow - police
David Davis: Irish border can be solved by 'a whole load of new technology'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie