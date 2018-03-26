The 8 at 8: Monday

Source: Shutterstock/beats1

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #TIPPERARY: A body found in the River Suir last night is missing 14-year-old Elisha Gault, Gardaí confirmed.

2. #ABORTION: Tánaiste Simon Coveney has written in the Irish Independent that he now backs abortion up to 12 weeks.

3. #PORN STAR: Stormy Daniels said she was threatened over her allegations that she had a fling with Donald Trump before he became US President.

4. #SIBERIA: At least 48 bodies have been recovered from a fire that swept through a shopping centre in an industrial city in Russia.

5. #COURTS: The husband of an adviser to Minister for Children Katherine Zappone has been ordered to pay €1,500 in compensation for groping a teenage homeless man, according to the Herald.

6. #GERMAN COURT: Former Catalan President Carles Puigdemont is to appear in court today following his arrest in Germany which triggered protests in Catalonia.

7. # SEXUAL HARASSMENT: A car parts company has been ordered to pay €46,000 to a receptionist who was sacked after refusing to have sex with her boss.

8. #COMPLAINTS: Online tech retailer Click.ie have been accused by Irish customers of not fulfilling orders, and in some cases, has not provided receipts.