Friday 21 September, 2018
The 9 at 9: Friday

Here’s your morning news update.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Friday 21 Sep 2018, 8:04 AM
shutterstock_1086482993 The 'never going to own a house' breakfast. Source: Shutterstock/Sveta Y

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #STORM ALI: Tributes have been paid to a man in his 20s from Armagh and a Swiss national who died during Storm Ali.

2. #MINISTER FOR TRANSPORT: Shane Ross told residents at a meeting in his constituency that the BusConnects plan had nothing to do with him, the Irish Times reports. 

3. #NO FRILLS: Italy’s competition authority is looking into Ryanair’s decision to charge passengers for hand luggage, which the body described an “essential” item.

4. #TANZANIA: At least 44 people are dead after a ferry capsized on Lake Victoria.

5. #HIGH COURT: Religious watchdog Dialogue Ireland is taking the publishers of Dan Brown’s The Da Vinci Code to court over the author’s latest novel. 

6. #FACEBOOK POSTS: A shop worker who posted Facebook memes of her boss and claimed that her boss kicked the back of her chair has been awarded over €7,700 in a Workplace Relations Commission case. 

7. #MARYLAND: The US shooter who killed three people in Maryland has been identified as a 26-year-old woman who used to work at the warehouse she opened fire on.

8. #MAGHERA: An eight-year-old boy has died after he was struck by a car near a petrol station in Co Derry.

9. #DUBLIN GOES DRIVERLESS: The first driverless public transport vehicle in Ireland will take to the streets of Dublin this morning.

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

