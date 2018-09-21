The 9 at 9: Friday

The 'never going to own a house' breakfast. Source: Shutterstock/Sveta Y

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #STORM ALI: Tributes have been paid to a man in his 20s from Armagh and a Swiss national who died during Storm Ali.

2. #MINISTER FOR TRANSPORT: Shane Ross told residents at a meeting in his constituency that the BusConnects plan had nothing to do with him, the Irish Times reports.

3. #NO FRILLS: Italy’s competition authority is looking into Ryanair’s decision to charge passengers for hand luggage, which the body described an “essential” item.

4. #TANZANIA: At least 44 people are dead after a ferry capsized on Lake Victoria.

5. #HIGH COURT: Religious watchdog Dialogue Ireland is taking the publishers of Dan Brown’s The Da Vinci Code to court over the author’s latest novel.

6. #FACEBOOK POSTS: A shop worker who posted Facebook memes of her boss and claimed that her boss kicked the back of her chair has been awarded over €7,700 in a Workplace Relations Commission case.

7. #MARYLAND: The US shooter who killed three people in Maryland has been identified as a 26-year-old woman who used to work at the warehouse she opened fire on.

8. #MAGHERA: An eight-year-old boy has died after he was struck by a car near a petrol station in Co Derry.

9. #DUBLIN GOES DRIVERLESS: The first driverless public transport vehicle in Ireland will take to the streets of Dublin this morning.