Friday 5 October, 2018
The 9 at 9: Friday

Here’s your morning news fix.

By Adam Daly Friday 5 Oct 2018, 8:42 AM
2 hours ago 3,989 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4269575
Image: Shutterstock/Pixel-Shot
Image: Shutterstock/Pixel-Shot

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #BRETT KAVANAUGH: Up to 300 people have been arrested by police in the US at a rally against the Supreme Court nominee. 

2. #CERVICAL CHECK: Over 1,300 letters have been sent to women asking them to consent to be included in a review of 3,000 smear tests following the CervicalCheck scandal.

3. #SPY MANIA: Western powers have accused Russia of orchestrating a string of global cyber attacks

4. #SIMON COMMUNITY: Over 94% of homes surveyed by a recent study are beyond the reach of people dependent on state housing benefits.

5. #SORRY: Vodafone Ireland has apologised to two female journalists after they were sent framed photos of themselves that appeared to have been smashed as part of a marketing campaign. 

6. #MORE HUGS: A US study has found that receiving hugs may help tackle harmful mood changes arising from conflict with others. 

7. #COURTS: A mother-of-two who flung boiling water at a shop worker’s face will be sentenced next month at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court.

8. #BREAST FED:  A study from Queen’s University Belfast and UCD has found that adults over 50 who were breastfed as babies went on to have a higher household income.

9. #PAEDOPHELIA: Almost 80% of child sex abuse images feature children between 0 and 12 years old, according to Hotline’s annual report.

