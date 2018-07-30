The 8 at 8: Monday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #HOUSING CRISIS: A woman on maternity leave whose landlord has refused rent supplement is just one of the many cases dealt with by Threshold in the last few months.

2. #DONALD TRUMP: The US President has gone on a multi-Tweet rant about the mediaâ€™s coverage of his successes and Robert Mueller, the lead investigator of a probe into whether Russia meddled in the US election that Trump won.

3. #DRUG STORE:Â TheÂ Irish Daily Mail and Irish Examiner report that Ireland is stockpiling drugs in preparation for a no-dealÂ Brexit.

4. #ZIMBABWE: Voters go to the polls today after the countryâ€™s first election since Robert Mugabe â€“ whose been in power since the 1980s â€“ was ousted last year.

5. #DUAL PRICING:Â Insurance companies are charging loyal customers up to 50% more on their car and home insurance policies when they renew, according to an Irish Independent investigation.

6. #LEFT HIGH AND DRY: Indonesia has launched a rescue operation to reach more than 500 hikers and guides stranded on a volcano after an earthquake struck.

7. #WILLIAM CORRIGAN: A driver will stand trial today accused of causing the death of an Irish musician in Bedford by dangerous driving.

8. #MONEY LENDERS: More than one-third of parents in Ireland say they are getting into debt due to back-to-school costs.