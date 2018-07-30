This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 30 July, 2018
The 8 at 8: Monday

Happy Monday. Here’s what’s making the headlines today.

By GrÃ¡inne NÃ­ Aodha Monday 30 Jul 2018, 7:46 AM
48 minutes ago 2,206 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4154430
Image: Shutterstock/279photo Studio
Image: Shutterstock/279photo Studio

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #HOUSING CRISIS: A woman on maternity leave whose landlord has refused rent supplement is just one of the many cases dealt with by Threshold in the last few months.

2. #DONALD TRUMP: The US President has gone on a multi-Tweet rant about the mediaâ€™s coverage of his successes and Robert Mueller, the lead investigator of a probe into whether Russia meddled in the US election that Trump won.

3. #DRUG STORE:Â TheÂ Irish Daily Mail and Irish Examiner report that Ireland is stockpiling drugs in preparation for a no-dealÂ Brexit.

4. #ZIMBABWE: Voters go to the polls today after the countryâ€™s first election since Robert Mugabe â€“ whose been in power since the 1980s â€“ was ousted last year.

5. #DUAL PRICING:Â Insurance companies are charging loyal customers up to 50% more on their car and home insurance policies when they renew, according to an Irish Independent investigation.

6. #LEFT HIGH AND DRY: Indonesia has launched a rescue operation to reach more than 500 hikers and guides stranded on a volcano after an earthquake struck.

7. #WILLIAM CORRIGAN: A driver will stand trial today accused of causing the death of an Irish musician in Bedford by dangerous driving.

8. #MONEY LENDERS: More than one-third of parents in Ireland say they are getting into debt due to back-to-school costs.

