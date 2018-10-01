The 8 at 8: Monday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #COONANNA: Post-mortems are due to be carried out today on the bodies of three men recovered from a sunken vessel in Co Kerry yesterday.

2. #ÁRAS 2018: The Irish Times is reporting that presidential candidate Joan Freeman did not donate her Seanad salary Pieta House, as she had pledged to do.

3. #BRETT KAVANAUGH: The FBI have begun interviewing people in connection to allegations of sexual assault against Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee.

4. #TRAGEDY: A homeless mother carried two stillborn twins into a Dublin hospital after giving birth in emergency accomodation, the Irish Daily Mail reports.

5. #ESRI: A report has found that people with disabilities are much more likely to experience discrimination (16%) compared to those who don’t have a disability (11%).

6. #HOSPITAL FEES: The HSE spent more than €600,000 on debt collection agencies last year, hired to chase up patients who had not paid their medical bills.

7. #CO MAYO: The constituency of Minister for Rural and Community Development Michael Ring got almost one eighth of the national pot of money from a recreation scheme funded by his Department.

8. #BREXIT FEARS: The KBC Bank/ESRI consumer sentiment index fell to 96.4 in September, its lowest level since December 2016. The report said Brexit partly contributed to the drop.