The 8 at 8: Thursday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #8TH REF: An Irish Times opinion poll has found that the ‘Yes’ side is still in the lead in the Eighth Amendment referendum, but has loss support since the last poll.

2. #STORMY WEATHER: Donald Trump has formally disclosed that he reimbursed his attorney more than $100,000 last year, in what’s alleged to be ‘hush money’ for porn star Stormy Daniels.

3. #RTÉ NEWSREADER: A Dublin man who harassed Sharon Ní Bheoláin will be sentenced today for this and three separate counts of possessing child abuse images.

4. #POLICE ACADEMY: Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan has launched a new recruitment campaign for An Garda Síochána.

5. #ALL-MALE WARD: Gardaí are investigating an alleged sexual assault of a teenage girl with serious injuries at Cork University Hospital, according to the Irish Times.

6. #CARRICKMINES: The Director of Public Prosecutions has decided no prosecution will be brought against a county council in connection with the fatal fire that claimed 10 lives in October 2015, the Irish Independent reports.

7. #WATCH OUT: Senator Catherine Noone has described a booklet about next week’s Eighth Amendment referendum as an attempt to “fool” voters.

8. #HAWAII: A plume of volcanic ash lingered over the Kilauea volcano a day after it spewed ash 12,000 feet into the air, prompting thousands to evacuate their homes.