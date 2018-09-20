The 9 at 9: Thursday

Source: Shutterstock/Thomas Feige

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #STORM ALI: The Ploughing Championships resume today after being cancelled yesterday due to the threat posed by the storm.

2. #STORM BRONAGH? Met Éireann is predicting that more wet and windy weather is on the way for the weekend but says there’s still uncertainty about what to expect.

3. #RUSH HOUR: Services continue to be disrupted because of storm damage - the Luas Green Line will not operate between Cowper and Dawson Street this morning.

4. #THE EIGHTH: The Irish Times reports that the government has ruled out a change to the proposed three-day waiting period for access to an abortion, while the Times Ireland edition reports that that same timeframe could be “relaxed”.

5. #IAN PAISLEY JR: The MP has retained his seat after a petition fell just short of the required 10% of electorate signatures to call for a by-election (it got 9.4%).

6. #CHARGED ATMOSPHERE: ESB union Connect is refusing to erase the personal data of its former members after those members requested that it do so in line with the EU’s strict data protection guidelines.

7. #SHANKILL: Gardaí are investigating an incident where a woman claimed she was persistently harassed by a man who was trying to get her into his car.

8. #COURTS: A research officer for the Iona Institute has filed a case in the High Court against Twitter.

9. #SALZBURG: Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and UK Prime Minister Theresa May are to meet briefly today to discuss the outstanding Brexit backstop and the Irish border.