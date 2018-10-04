This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The 8 at 8: Thursday

Hereâ€™s your morning news fix.

By Adam Daly Thursday 4 Oct 2018, 7:48 AM
45 minutes ago 2,009 Views No Comments
Image: Shutterstock/Brent Hofacker
Image: Shutterstock/Brent Hofacker

EVERY MORNING,Â TheJournal.ieÂ brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #BANKS: The number of people affected by the tracker mortgageÂ scandal has risen to over 38,000, according to the Central Bank.Â 

2. #LANDFILL: Ireland is approaching zeroÂ capacity in its landfills, Minister Denis Naughten is expected to tell an environmental conference today.

3. #UNDER ATTACK: The British Foreign Office hasÂ accused Russian military intelligence of conducting a campaign of online attacks.Â 

4. #FBI:Â A final floor vote on Brett Kavanaughâ€™s Supreme Court nomination is now expected to take place on Saturday.

5. #MENTAL HEALTH: A new report has found that there is strong public support for increased State investment in mental health services.

6. #BUDGET: Government Ministers have been told thatÂ some of the high-level corporation tax take will not be used in next weekâ€™s Budget.

7. #COURT OF APPEAL: A grandfatherÂ who regularly molested his young daughter and later his granddaughter over many years of their childhood has had his seven-year sentence cut on appeal.Â 

8. #EUROVISION:Â RTÃ‰ has launchedÂ its annual call-out for singers and songwriters to submit songs for consideration for 2019â€²s Eurovision Song Contest.

