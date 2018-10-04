The 8 at 8: Thursday

EVERY MORNING,Â TheJournal.ieÂ brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #BANKS: The number of people affected by the tracker mortgageÂ scandal has risen to over 38,000, according to the Central Bank.Â

2. #LANDFILL: Ireland is approaching zeroÂ capacity in its landfills, Minister Denis Naughten is expected to tell an environmental conference today.

3. #UNDER ATTACK: The British Foreign Office hasÂ accused Russian military intelligence of conducting a campaign of online attacks.Â

4. #FBI:Â A final floor vote on Brett Kavanaughâ€™s Supreme Court nomination is now expected to take place on Saturday.

5. #MENTAL HEALTH: A new report has found that there is strong public support for increased State investment in mental health services.

6. #BUDGET: Government Ministers have been told thatÂ some of the high-level corporation tax take will not be used in next weekâ€™s Budget.



7. #COURT OF APPEAL: A grandfatherÂ who regularly molested his young daughter and later his granddaughter over many years of their childhood has had his seven-year sentence cut on appeal.Â

8. #EUROVISION:Â RTÃ‰ has launchedÂ its annual call-out for singers and songwriters to submit songs for consideration for 2019â€²s Eurovision Song Contest.